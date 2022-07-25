Tour de France: Vingegaard seals maiden title as Philipsen sprints to stage win in Paris

Paris, July 25: Jonas Vingegaard sealed a maiden Tour de France title in Paris after finishing safely in the chasing bunch on the final stage, which was won by Jasper Philipsen.

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Vingegaard led back-to-back champion Tadej Pogacar by more than three and a half minutes heading into the largely processional finale on Sunday.

The Dane saw out the job in a stress-free manner – even enjoying some champagne during the 116-kilometre stretch – to end Pogacar's spell of General Classification dominance.

A few packs of riders tried to break free of the bunch on the Champs-Elysees, setting up a frantic late sprint that saw Belgium's Philipsen earn his second stage win of this year's race.

Vingegaard crossed over moments later, in unison with his Jumbo-Visma team after retaining the yellow jersey, which he had been in possession of since stage 11.

He was also crowned King of the Mountains, while team-mate Wout van Aert joined the celebrations in his green jersey after another solid outing.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jumbo-Visma are the first team to win the yellow, polka dot and green jerseys at the same edition of the race since Faema managed the feat in 1969, thanks to Eddy Merckx.

Pogacar never came within two minutes and 18 seconds of Vingegaard in the GC, once the Danish rider had the lead.

The Slovenian therefore had to settle for the consolation prize of the white jersey for a third year running, with that award given to the best-placed rider under the age of 26.

Danish delight in French capital

It is rather fitting that this year's Tour de France, which started with the first three races in Denmark three weeks ago, was won by a Dane for just the second time, after Bjarne Riis in 1996. Indeed, it is the first time in 30 years that the winner of the race has been a native of the country where the race started.

Vingegaard was a fitting winner in the GC, though Sunday's final leg also belonged to Philipsen, who added to his stage 15 triumph with another victory on the famous streets of Paris.

"It’s a childhood dream coming true – this will take a while to realise," Philipsen said. "I'm super proud of the team for finishing the Tour like this. It went ideal for me. I was in a great position. I'm super happy and proud to win on this beautiful Champs-Elysees by the Arc de Triomphe."