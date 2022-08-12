Tyson Fury announces boxing retirement... again

London, August 12: Tyson Fury has conducted another U-turn on his boxing future, announcing his retirement on social media just three days after appearing to confirm plans for a return to the ring.

On Tuesday (August 9), Fury revealed he had appointed a new trainer and urged Derek Chisora to accept an offer for a trilogy fight during a series of Instagram posts. But on his 34th birthday, the WBC heavyweight champion announced plans to exit the sport.

"Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years," he wrote on Instagram on Friday (August 12).

"After long, hard conversations I've finally decided to walk away and on my 34th birthday I say bon voyage."

Fury originally announced he would leave the sport following a sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April, and has won 32 of his 33 professional bouts, registering one draw against Deontay Wilder in 2018.