Fury says return is imminent as Usyk talks progress

London, January 22: Tyson Fury believes his return to the ring is "imminent" as talks over an undisputed world heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk continue.

Fury has been tipped to face Usyk since he overcame Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout last month, with the Ukrainian defending his WBA-Super heavyweight, IBF and WBO belts against Anthony Joshua in August last year.

Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren said a draft contract for the fight had been sent to Usyk's team earlier this month, with a March date provisionally pencilled in.

On Saturday, the WBC heavyweight champion was in attendance for Chris Eubank Jr's bout with Liam Smith in Manchester, where he offered an encouraging update on the talks with Usyk's camp.

Asked by Sky Sports when he would be returning to the ring, Fury said: "Hopefully quite soon. I don't know when, but it's imminent.

"Hopefully we see it in the next few months or whatever. I am ready to rock and roll as always. I am looking forward to the challenge.

"You would have to ask all the promoters and lawyers about how far away we are and all of that.

"Like I always say time and time again, we are never in the ring until we are in the ring, and nothing is ever on until you see me walk into that ring.

Advertisement

"You never know, and saying you want to fight somebody and actually doing it is very different. We have seen these big fights not happen in the past many, many times.

"Usyk seems to be up for it and I can't do any more. I just do what I do and hopefully we get the thing all sorted out."