Fury warns Joshua he will move on if contract is not signed by Monday

London, September 25: Tyson Fury has warned Anthony Joshua he will "move on" if the contract for a fight in December is not signed by Monday (September 26).

A 'Battle of Britain' bout has risen to the top of the agenda following Fury presenting an offer to AJ after it became clear a unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk would not occur this year.

Joshua accepted terms for the bout but official confirmation has not yet arrived, with an apparent delay in the 2012 Olympian putting pen to paper on a deal.

That has led Fury to concede he is not optimistic about the fight taking place and made it clear he is happy to move on to fight someone else.

"They've had the opportunity to agree to this fight for about a month I'd say," he said ringside at Joseph Parker's fight against Joe Joyce in Manchester.

"They've had the contract for over a week, still not signed, still a few more excuses they're gonna come back with.

"We'll know more on Monday I think, the two broadcasters are gonna meet on Monday and then we'll know from there. If it's not done by Monday then I'm moving on.

"I'm not waiting around for some guy who's lost three of his last five fights, he's lucky that I'm giving him a world title shot.

"I'm sick of setting deadlines. They either want this poxy fight or they don't. I was just saying to somebody else before I don't mind inviting these people to my party but they're not gonna come to my party, my banquet, and try and dictate to me.

"They either wanna do it or they don't. And if they wanna do it, sign the contract, and if they don't, do one.

"This is the fight that I've been trying to make since 2017, and I've been unsuccessful every single time. I was optimistic three or four weeks ago that the fight might happen. Today, I'm not very optimistic.

"I'm definitely fighting on December 3, whoever it may be I don't really care."