The Ultimate Fighting Championship's International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas and will be capped by UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier, headlined by blockbuster championship double header.

The main event of the stacked UFC 276 card will see middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will put the title on the line against No. 2 ranked contender Jarred Cannonier. This in fact will be The Last Style Bender Adesanya's fifth title defence since he unified the belts in 2019.

In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on successfully defending his title for the fourth time in a row when he faces No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway in a fight that completes a trilogy between the pair.

Also on the main card, No. 4 ranked contender Sean Strickland face off Alex Pereira in an intriguing middleweight battle with title implications. Plus, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and Bryan Barberena go head-to-head in an early Fight of the Night contender.

The potential main card opener will see a compelling bantamweight bout as No. 10 ranked contender Pedro Munhoz aims to silence No. 13 ranked Sean O'Malley.

The preliminary card will see veterans Jim Miller and Donald Cerrone clash in a welterweight bout to take sole possession of the record for most UFC wins.

The prelims and early prelims will also see the likes of Brad Riddell, Jalin Turner, Ian Garry, Gabriel Green, Brad Tavares, Dricus du Plessis, Uriah Hall, Andre Muniz, Jessica Eye, Maycee Barber, Jessica-Rose Clark and Julija Stoliarenko in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 276: