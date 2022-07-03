UFC 276 results and recap: Adesanya, Volkanovski defend titles as Pereira and Baberena impress

UFC Middleweight Championship

UFC middleweight champion Adesanya versus #2 contender Jared Cannonier was a measured affair played out as much in defense as offense. Adesanya was able to stay on top of Cannonier's assaults, negating his striking and attempts to wrestle.

Adesanya showed a maturing side of his skillset, earned the unanimous decision, and said, 'One thing I was looking forward to was facing Jared... the second thing was John Crouch facing Eugene Bareman - two great coaches, two great teams. They had an excellent game plan, it was really hard to get my follow-ups going. Jared has fortitude of his mind.'

UFC Featherweight Championship

In one of the greatest rivalries of all time, UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski and #1 contender Max Holloway came to a close with their trilogy.

The speed and skill of Volkanovski was on full display as he pieced up Holloway and defended with finesse. Throughout a full five rounds, Volkanovski pulled further and further ahead in a virtuoso performance, earning a unanimous decision.

Following his fourth successful defence and third win over Holloway, Volkanovski said, 'Everyone, I don't care if you love me or hate me, stand up for yourself. People were trying to bring me down. I stood up for myself and look at me now. Nobody can bring me down anymore! I want to move up to lightweight so I'll have two divisions to keep me busy.'

Other Main Card Action

Unranked Alex Pereira's knockout of UFC middleweight champion Adesanya in kickboxing is his claim to fame, and a rematch in MMA got a little bit closer when Pereira knocked out #5 ranked middleweight Sean Strickland in the first round.

Entering with the South Korea flag on his shoulder on behalf of his wife and kids, Bryan Barberena beat warhorse Robbie Lawler at his own game in round two with a standing TKO from huge elbows and punches.

A bantamweight bout that opened the main card ended in No Contest after an accidental eye poke by Sean O'Malley on Pedro Muhoz.

Preliminary Card and Early Prelims Action

In a battle between modern-day legends, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and Jim Miller put their tied record for most UFC wins on the line - 23 each.

Early in the second round, Miller capitalized on a slip, got a guillotine, and Cerrone tapped. With the win, Miller becomes the record holder with 24, and Cerrone laid his gloves on the canvas to signify his retirement from the sport.

In just 45 seconds, Jalin Turner submitted Brad Riddell with a guillotine and announced himself as a threat to the whole lightweight division. In even quicker time, 42 seconds of first round to be precise, Julija Stoliarenko submitted Jessica-Rose Clark in a women's bantamweight bout.

Meanwhile, the likes of Ian Garry, Dricus du Plessis, Andre Muniz and Maycee Barber earned decision wins to roud off the action on the action-packed card.

UFC 276 Final Results

Main Card

1. Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya (c) defeated Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

2. Featherweight Championship Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) defeated Max Holloway via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

3. Middleweight Bout: Alex Pereira defeated Sean Strickland via KO (punches) at 2:36 of first round

4. Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena defeated Robbie Lawler via TKO (punches) at 4:47 of second round

5. Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O'Malley ends in No Contest (accidental eye poke)

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight Bout: Jalin Turner defeated Brad Riddell via Submission (guillotine choke) at 0:45 of first round

2. Welterweight Bout: Jim Miller defeated Donald Cerrone via Submission (guillotine choke) at 1:32 of second round

3. Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry defeated Gabriel Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Middleweight Bout: Dricus du Plessis defeated Brad Tavares via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Early Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight Bout: Andre Muniz defeated Uriah Hall via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Women's Flyweight Bout: Maycee Barber defeated Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

3. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Julija Stoliarenko defeated Jessica-Rose Clark via Submission (armbar) at 0:42 of first round