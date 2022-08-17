The Ultimate Fighting Championship lands in Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend with UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2, which will be headlined by a welterweight championship bout.

In the main event of UFC 278, the UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will make his sixth title defence when he takes on No. 2 contender Leon Edwards in a highly anticipated rematch.

In the co-main event, No. 6 ranked middleweight Paulo Costa faces former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

Also on the main card, former UFC featherweight champion and current No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Jose Aldo takes on surging No. 6 ranked Merab Dvalishvili.

Plus, No. 11 ranked heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura faces undefeated No. 13 Alexandr Romanov in a pivotal matchup after Tyson Pedro squares off with Harry Hunsucker in a light heavyweight bout that is slated to open the main card.

In the preliminary card, Leonardo Santos takes on Jared Gordon in an intriguing lightweight bout after Wu Yanan meets Lucie Pudilova in a women's bantamweight contest.

Also, Sean Woodson faces Luis Saldana in an exciting featherweight bout, while Miranda Maverick squares off against Shanna Young in a women's flyweight bout that is expected to open the preliminary card.

In the early prelims, AJ Fletcher battles Ange Loosa in a welterweight tilt after No. 13 ranked flyweight contender Amir Albazi locks horns with Francisco Figueiredo.

The early prelims also features bantamweight bout in which Aoriqileng takes on Jay Perrin after Daniel Da Silva meets Victor Altamirano in a flyweight bout that is expected to serve as the event curtain-raiser.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 278 from timing to talking points: