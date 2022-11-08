UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast and live streaming information

New York, November 8: The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the iconic MSG this weekend with a championship double-header in the headliner of UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira.

In the main event of UFC 281, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5 ranked contender Alex Pereira.

In the co-main event, UFC women's strawweight champion Carla Esparza intends to defend her newly won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Zhang Weili.

Also on the main card, No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier clashes with No. 5 ranked fan-favorite Michael Chandler in a thrilling matchup after former UFC lightweight champion and No. 12 ranked contender Frankie Edgar takes on Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight bout.

Plus, No. 12 lightweight Dan Hooker squares off with Claudio Puelles in the potential main card opener after knockout artist Brad Riddell locks horns with submission specialist Renato Moicano in a lightweight bout that is expected to close the preliminary card.

The prelims will also see the likes of Dominick Reyes, Ryan Spann, Molly McCann, Erin Blanchfield, Andre Petroski, Wellington Turman in action.

Meanwhile in the early prelims, Matt Frevola, Ottman Azaitar, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Silvana Gomez Juarez, Michael Trizano, Choi Seung-woo, Julio Arce and Montel Jackson will be involved.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 281: