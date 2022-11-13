UFC 281 results and recap: Pereira dethrones middleweight king Adesanya; Zhang recaptures strawweight gold

Main Event: And New UFC Middleweight champion

UFC middleweight champion Adesanya placed his belt on the line against former kickboxing rival No. 5 ranked Pereira and thrilled with a near knockdown at the first bell.

Pereira came back with a takedown at the end of the second; Adesanya got his own in the third and controlled the rest of the round there.

The fourth saw Pereira wane, but he opened the fifth with huge shots and had Adesanya out on his feet. The referee called off the fight, giving Pereira the title after only four fights in UFC.

Following title-clinching stoppage, Pereira said, 'It feels so good. I've worked so hard. I've been training all my life for this. I'm sorry for the trash talk, but I had to get in his head before this fight. To everybody who said I couldn't do five rounds, look what I did just now. I'm ready for the next.'

Co-main Event: Zhang Weili reclaims women’s strawweight gold

In her first title defense, UFC women's strawweight champion Esparza faced former champion No. 2 ranked Zhang, but keeping the belt was not to be.

Zhang showed her striking, then proved her prediction and outgrappled Esparza to reclaim the title with a first round submission victory.

After the submission win, Zhang said, 'I've come back! Now I feel like it's a dream come true. Every single day and night since I lost the belt, I've been dreaming of this moment.

'When I won the belt in China, all the hometown fans supported me. I felt like Weili belongs to China. This time, I came to the US, and I feel the same level of support from all you guys. I feel that Weili belongs to the world!'

Other Main Card Action: From Instant classic! to Thanks for the memories!

Fan favorite lightweights #2 Dustin Poirier and #5 Michael Chandler delivered a grueling match that started with a slugfest and turned into Chandler's damaging ground control in round two. Poirier swung it back in the third and got the tap to a rear naked choke.

Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar, former UFC lightweight champion and #12 bantamweight, hung up his gloves after his final battle in the Octagon against up-and-comer Chris Gutierrez. It was a bittersweet goodbye, as Gutierrez timed a perfect jumping knee to get the first round KO of Edgar.

Also, Dan Hooker finished Claudio Puelles via a second-round stoppage in a lightweight bout that opened the main card that saw five of five finishes.

Prelim & Early Prelims: First round one hit wonders to rapid tap outs

Carlos Ulberg was in perfect form and it led to a TKO of Nicolae Negumereanu. Michael Trizano and SeungWoo Choi put on a firefight and delivered a rare double knockdown before Trizano ended things with a TKO.

Matt Frevola got a win in front of his hometown crowd with a walkoff KO of Ottman Azaitar. No. 12 light heavyweight Ryan Spann leapfrogged over #7 Dominick Reyes with a resounding KO.

Erin Blanchfield dominated Molly McCann with punches from crucifix mount before tapping her to a kimura. Renato Moicano and Brad Riddell came out swinging, but Moicano grabbed the neck and got the rear naked choke finish.

Plus, three fights went the distance on the card with Montel Jackson, Andre Petroski and Karolina Kowalkiewicz claiming unanimous decision wins in their respective bouts on the prelims and early prelims.

UFC 281 Final Results

Main Card

1. Middleweight Championship Bout: Alex Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya by TKO (punches) at 2:01 of Round 5

2. Women's Strawweight Championship Bout: Zhang Weili defeated Carla Esparza by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:05 of Round 2

3. Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier defeated Michael Chandler by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:00 of Round 3

4. Bantamweight Bout: Chris Gutierrez defeated Frankie Edgar by KO (knee) at 2:01 of Round 1

5. Lightweight Bout: Dan Hooker defeated Claudio Puelles by TKO (body kick) at 4:06 of Round 2

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight Bout: Renato Moicano defeated Brad Riddell by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:20 of Round 1

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann defeated Dominick Reyes by KO (left hand) at 1:20 of Round 1

3. Women's Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield defeated Molly McCann by submission (kimura) at 3:37 of Round 1

4. Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski defeated Wellington Turman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Early Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight Bout: Matt Frevola defeated Ottman Azaitar by KO (left hook) at 2:30 of Round 1

2. Women's Strawweight Bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz defeated Silvana Gomez Juarez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Featherweight Bout: Michael Trizano defeated SeungWoo Choi by TKO (punches) at 4:51 of Round 1

4. Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson defeated Julio Arce by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg defeated Nicolae Negumereanu by TKO (punches) at 3:44 of Round 1