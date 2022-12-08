UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to it's base for the final pay-per-view of 2022 this weekend with a thrilling championship bout in the headliner of UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev.

In the main event of UFC 282, former champion and No. 3 contender Jan Blachowicz will attempt to stop the momentum of No. 4 ranked Magomed Ankalaev in a clash for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.

In the co-main event, it will be lightweight fireworks as Paddy Pimblett locks horns with Jared Gordon in a bout that is guaranteed to deliver action.

Also on the main card, Santiago Ponzinibbio clashes with Alex Morono in a thrilling welterweight matchup, while an intriguing middleweight bout will see No. 10 ranked Darren Till makes his long-waited return against No. 14 Dricus Du Plessis.

In the main card opener, No. 9 ranked Bryce Mitchell squares off with undefeated No. 14 contender Ilia Topuria in a pivotal featherweight bout after No. 9 ranked heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik and No. 11 Chris Daukaus lock horns in a hard-hitting bout to close out the preliminary card.

The preliminary card will also see Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) signee Raul Rosas Jr. sets out to make history as he'll be the youngest fighter to ever enter the Octagon when he takes on Jay Perrin at bantamweight.

Plus, Edmen Shahbazyan looks to bounce back in the win column with an impressive victory over Dalcha Lungiambula at middleweight after exciting middleweights No. 15 ranked Chris Curtis and knockout artist Joaquin Buckley open the preliminary card.

The early prelims will see Billy Quarantillo face Alexander Hernandez at featherweight after DWCS alumnis TJ Brown and Erik Silva go to war in an action-packed featherweight bout.

Also, DWCS signee Vinicius Salvador makes his Octagon debut against Daniel Da Silva at flyweight after undefeated bantamweights Cameron Saaiman and Steven Koslow put their

perfect records on the line to kick off the event.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 282: