UFC 282 results: Main event ends in rare split draw; 10 fights end in finishes

Main Event: Blachowicz and Ankalaev share spoils

Former champ Blachowicz and No. 4 ranked Ankalaev put on a damaging five rounds to determine the new owner of the vacant UFC light heavyweight belt.

Blachowicz seriously hurt Ankalaev's legs with kicks to start the fight. Akalaev came back with takedowns and ground control.

The decision went to the scorecards and came back with one in favor of each, and the third a draw, thus making it a rare Split Draw, only the fifth time in UFC Championship history.

Co-main Event: Pimblett edges Gordon

Paddy Pimblett edged out a unanimous decision over Jared Gordon in the first and only bout of the night to go to the judges. The victory was the fourth successive one for Pimblett in the UFC.

Following the decision win, Pimblett said, 'I won the first two rounds and coasted in the third. What do you think, people? Fight of the night or what?! I've started a charity, and now that Jared and I have fought inside the cage, I want to work together with him outside of it.'

Other Main Card Action

Santiago Ponzinibbio, who was less than two minutes away from defeat, connected with a punishing right hand to freeze Alex Morono and instantly stop the contest for a third round knock out.

Earlier, Dricus Du Plessis continued to climb the middleweight ranks after a hard-earned, third-round submission win over Top 10 stalwart Darren Till after undefeated Ilia Topuria opened the main card with a dominant second-round submission win against featherweight Bryce Mitchell.

Prelims and Early Prelims Action

All the seven fights on the preliminary and early preliminary cards ended in stoppages with all the winners taking home performance of the night bonuses.

Raul Rosas Jr. created history as he became the youngest fighter to compete and secure a victory in the UFC. The youngster submitted Jay Perrin in the first round of a bantamweight bout that closed the preliminary card. Plus, Jairzinho Rozenstruik stopped Chris Daukaus in a flash, collecting the first-round finish in less than 30 seconds of the heavyweight bout on the prelims.

Edmen Shahbazyan returned to action after more than a year since his last appearance in the Octagon and snapped three-fight losing streak with a second-round stoppage win over Dalcha Lungiambula. Also on the prelims, Chris Curtis claimed a second-round stoppage win over Joaquin Buckley in a middleweight bout.

On the early prelims, Billy Quarantillo and Cameron Saaiman registered knock out wins in their respective featherweight and bantamweight bouts against Alexander Hernandez and Steven Koslow, while TJ Brown choked out Erik Silva for a submission win in another featherweight bout.

UFC 282 Final Results

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz fight to a split draw (47-48, 48-46, 47-47)

2. Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett defeated Jared Gordon by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Catchweight (180 lb) Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio defeated Alex Morono by KO (punch) at 2:29 of Round 3

4. Middleweight Bout: Dricus Du Plessis defeated Darren Till by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:43 of Round 3

5. Featherweight Bout: Ilia Topuria defeated Bryce Mitchell by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:10 of Round 2

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Jay Perrin by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:44 of Round 1

2. Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeated Chris Daukaus by KO (strikes) at 0:23 of Round 1

3. Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan defeated Dalcha Lungiambula by TKO (strikes) at 4:41 of Round 2

4. Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis defeated Joaquin Buckley by KO (strikes) at 2:49 of Round 2

Early Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight Bout: Billy Quarantillo defeated Alexander Hernandez by TKO (strikes) at 4:30 of Round 2

2. Featherweight Bout: TJ Brown defeated Erik Silva by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:41 of Round 3

3. Bantamweight Bout: Cameron Saaiman defeated Steven Koslow by TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 3