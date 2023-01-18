UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

Bengaluru, January 18: The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to Brazil for the first pay-per-view of 2023 this weekend with two thrilling championship bouts in the headliner of UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill.

In the main event of UFC 283, No. 2 ranked light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira and No. 7 ranked Jamahal Hill are set to compete for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.

In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno make history in a clash for the fourth time in a highly anticipated matchup.

Also on the main card, No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns goes to war against No. 12 ranked Neil Magny in a high-stakes matchup.

Plus, No. 4 UFC women's flyweight contender Lauren Murphy looks to bounce back in the win column with a win over former strawweight champion and current No. 6 ranked flyweight Jessica Andrade.

In the main card opener, No. 9 ranked UFC light heavyweight Paul Craig locks horns with No. 12 ranked Johnny Walker after former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua meets Ihor Potieria closes the preliminary card.

The preliminary card will also see Gregory Rodrigues, Brunno Ferreira, Thiago Moises, Melquizael Costa, Mounir Lazzez and Gabriel Bonfim in action after early prelims close.

The early preliminary card will feature six bouts with the likes of Shamil Abdurakhimov, Jailton Almeida, Terrance McKinney, Ismael Bonfim, Warlley Alves, Nicolas Dalby, Josiane Nunes, Zarah Fairn Dos Santos, Luan Lacerda, Cody Stamann, Saimon Oliveira and Daniel Marcos in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 283: