UFC 284: Date, Timing, Card, Headliner, Broadcast and Ticket Information of Octagon return to Australia

Perth, November 17: The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its historic return to Australia on Sunday, February 12, with UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski booked for RAC Arena in Perth.

In partnership with the Western Australian Government, through Tourism Western Australia, UFC 284 will mark it's return to Perth with a Pay-Per-View event following the success of UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold in February 2018 in front of a capacity crowd.

Australia's UFC featherweight champion and No. 1 Men's Pound-for Pound, Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski will take on newly crowned UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a five round championship main event bout.

Aussie legend, Alex Volkanovski (25-1, fighting out of Windang, NSW) will attempt to make history yet again by becoming the first Australian to reach double champ status.

Volkanovski is set to take on UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev (23-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) who claimed an impressive submission win over Brazilian Charles Oliveira to gain the undisputed lightweight championship title only last month.

In the co-main event of the afternoon, top UFC featherweights Yair "El Pantera" Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will compete for the interim UFC featherweight title, with the winner taking on UFC featherweight champ, Volkanovski, at a later date.

No.2 UFC featherweight, Rodriguez (14-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Chicago, IL) is coming off a victory over Brian Ortega at UFC Long Island this past July.

The Mexican-born striker has just one loss in his past five fights. Californian native, Emmett (18-2, fighting out of Sacramento, CA), currently ranked No.5 UFC featherweight, has five straight wins and is coming off a split decision win over Calvin Kattar in June.

In another highlight for the Aussie fans, No.1 UFC middleweight and former champion, Robert "The Reaper" Whittaker (25-6-0, fighting out of Sydney Australia) will take on No.6 ranked middleweight, Paulo "The Eraser" Costa (14-2-0, fighting out of Contagem, Minas Gerais, Brazil) in the three round middleweight bout.

The beloved Bobby Knuckles was originally due to face the Brazilian powerhouse in April 2021, however, Costa withdrew due to illness, leaving Whittaker to finally face Californian, Kelvin Gastelum.

Whittaker has been on an absolute tear since his loss to Adesanya, keeping him at that No.1 spot and no doubt ready to put on another showstopper for the fans.