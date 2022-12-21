UFC Champion Valentina Shevchenko Talks ONE Championship, Praises Lumpinee Stadium Deal

Singapore, December 21: UFC Women's Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko has been giving her thoughts on ONE Championship and the recent strides it has made.

Shevchenko has her roots in Muay Thai, and she made specific mention of her excitement surrounding the Singapore-based promotion's recent partnership with world-renowned striking outfit Lumpinee Stadium.

"I'm very happy to hear about the partnership between ONE and Lumpinee Stadium. I think it's a great move for the whole Muay Thai world. ONE is the greatest organization in Asia," she said.

"I really enjoy watching their fights and following them on Instagram. I think their concept of showing fighters in competition, in training, and in real life is very interesting. It attracts more and more fans from all over the world!"

The UFC champ praised the ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for stiking the partnership with Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

"The CEO of ONE, Chatri Sityodtong, is doing amazing things for the development of martial arts, and now this new step will provide more attention to this incredible, strong, and beautiful martial art," she added.

"I think this step is much more important than the inclusion of Thai boxing in the Olympic program. Lumpinee Stadium is an iconic place for Muay Thai fighters. It represents the tradition and spirit of the sport. I would be very happy to attend one of these events in the future."

Shevchenko immersed herself in the scene while making the most recent defense of her World Title in ONE's backyard. While there, the Kyrgyz star spent time training with some well-known ONE stars, and she complimented their skills.

"Before my 7th UFC title defense in Singapore, we spent the last two weeks of training at the Evolve gym. It impressed me. The staff at the gym was very friendly. And most importantly, the gym had everything you need for productive high-level training," she said.

"I was very happy to train with all the athletes who helped me in this final stage of my fight camp - Xiong [Jing Nan], Ryuto [Sawada], Thales [Nakassu]. Those are very strong fighters."

Shevchenko went on to single out ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan for particular praise.

The 34-year-old star believes that Xiong, and her team at Evolve MMA, have all the ingredients needed for success in the top echelons of mixed martial arts.

"Xiong is very strong and technical, and she has a champion's personality. In our sport, a fighter needs to be consistent, reliable, and disciplined. In addition to having martial arts skills, of course," Shevchenko said.

"This is what separates contenders from champions. This is what I honor the most. My big respect to the Evolve MMA gym where the spirit of these true martial arts qualities is present."

Source: Media Release