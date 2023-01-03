UFC chief Dana White embarrassed after club scuffle with wife and braced for backlash

Las Vegas, January 3: Dana White said there could be no excuses for his behaviour after video footage emerged of the UFC president and his wife slapping each other in a club on New Year's Eve.

The 53-year-old and wife Anne were reportedly celebrating in Cabo, Mexico, when a dispute seemingly broke out between the couple.

Anne White had her head in her hands before slapping her husband, who struck back with slaps of his own.

The video emerged via TMZ, and White apologised via the US news outlet after the incident.

White said: "You've heard me say over the years, 'There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman', and now here I am on TMZ talking about it.

"My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We've known each other since we were 12 years old. We've obviously been through some s*** together. We've got three kids.

"This is one of those situations that's horrible, I'm embarrassed – but it's also one of those situations that right now we're more concerned about our kids. We have three kids and obviously, since the video popped up, we've shown the kids the video and we're more focused on our family right now.

"I'm literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It's never happened before. It's the first time it's ever happened."

White is prepared for criticism and accepted he could have little comeback, saying he would have brought it upon himself.

He said: "People are going to say what they're going to say and it is what is. Whatever people say is deserved. I deserve it."

Anne White told TMZ it was "an understatement" to describe her husband's conduct as being out of character.

"Nothing like this has ever happened before," she said, blaming a heavy alcohol intake that caused events to become "out of control".

Both have apologised, she said.

Las Vegas-based White has been president of UFC – the highly successful mixed martial arts Ultimate Fighting Championship – since 2001, signing up to a seven-year extension in 2019.