UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili Date, Main Event, Timing and Ticket Information

Las Vegas, January 27: UFC is set to debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, headlined by a high-stakes bantamweight matchup that will see No. 2 ranked contender Petr Yan collide with No. 3 Merab Dvalishvili.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Yan (16-4, fighting out of Omsk, Russia) sets forth to deliver a statement performance and find his way back to the championship.

A Master of Sport in Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts, Yan has secured dominant victories over Cory Sandhagen, former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo, and UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber. He now looks to rkick off 2023 in style by halting surging contender Dvalishvili.

Dvalishvili (15-4, fighting out of Long Island, N.Y. by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) intends to make the most of his first UFC main event by defeating another former champion.

The recordholder for most takedowns landed at 135 pounds (50), Dvalishvili has claimed wins over José Aldo, Marlon Moraes and Cody Stamann. The Georgia native now has his eyes set on adding Yan to his already impressive resume and staking his claim for a title shot.

Fireworks are guaranteed in the co-main event as No. 8 ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov battles No. 13 Alexandr Romanov.

Advertisement

Knockout artist Volkov (35-10, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) aims on breaking into the top five by delivering another highlight finish.

Proven to be a dangerous striker, he has put away formidable opponents such as Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alistair Overeem, and former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum. Volkov looks to add Romanov's name to his long list of impressive knockouts and find himself in the mix for a title shot.

Rising contender Romanov (16-1, fighting out of Comrat, Moldova) enters the Octagon determined to secure the biggest win of his career in undeniable fashion.

A versatile heavyweight, Romanov put the division on notice when he secured notable wins against Chase Sherman, Jared Vanderaa, and Juan Espino. Romanov now plans on starting a big 2023 season by delivering a statement victory over top contender Volkov.

Additional bouts on the UFC Vegas 71 card include:

• Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist Ricardo Ramos (16-4, fighting out of Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil) takes on Taekwondo black belt Austin Lingo (9-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) in a stylistic thriller at featherweight.

• Raphael Assuncao (28-9, fighting out of Alpharetta, Ga.) clashes with Kyler Phillips (10-2, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) in an intriguing bantamweight tilt.

• Kicking off the main card, Vitor Petrino (7-0, fighting out of Santa Luzia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) puts his perfect record on the line against Anton Turkalj (8-1, fighting out of Göteborg, Sweden) in an exciting light heavyweight bout.

• Dana White's Contender Series alums Karl Williams (7-1, fighting out of Atlanta, Ga.) and Lukasz Brzeski (8-2-1, fighting out of Kraków, Poland) meet in a heavyweight clash.

• Mario Bautista (10-2, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) looks to extend his winning streak to four when he collides with Guido Cannetti (10-7, fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina) at bantamweight.

• Victor Henry (22-6, fighting out of Los Angeles, Calif.) goes toe-to-toe with Dana White's Contender Series alumnus Tony Gravely (23-8, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) in a bantamweight bout.

• Undefeated Dana White's Contender Series signee Sedriques Dumas (7-0, fighting out of Pensacola, Fla.) has his sights set on securing his first UFC win against Abu Azaitar (14-3-1, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco) at middleweight.

• Bantamweights look to steal the show as Ariane Lipski (14-8, fighting out Curitiba, Parana, Brazil) faces JJ Aldrich (11-5, fighting out of Denver, Colo.).

• A thrilling flyweight contest sees Tyson Nam (21-12-1, fighting out of Portland, Ore.) lock horns with Bruno Silva (22-8, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil).

UFC Vegas 71 Broadcast and Ticket Information

When and how to watch UFC Vegas 71 or UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili?

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili will take place on Saturday, March 11 in Las Vegas with the entire card available exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

How to book tickets for UFC Vegas 71 or UFC Fight Night 221?

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili tickets will go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 AM PT and are available for purchase at axs.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

Source: Press Release