UFC Hall of Fame List: Full List of Inductees From 2003 to 2023

The UFC Hall of Fame recognises mixed martial artists and MMA personalities for their contribution to the Ultimate Fighting Championship over the years.

Established in 2003, UFC Hall of Fame also recognizes accomplishments from Pride Fighting Championships, World Extreme Cagefighting and Strikeforce that have been bought-out by the UFC and its parent corporations.

The UFC Hall of Fame was officially established on November 21, 2003 at UFC 45 in Las Vegas, and the first inductees were inaugural UFC competitors Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock. Since 2015, the Hall of Fame ceremony takes place during UFC International Fightweek in Las Vegas.

Till date, there have been a total of 40 inductions including three double inductees under four wings - pioneers, modern, contributors and fight - that came into existence from 2015 in a reboot of Hall of Fame thanks to former UFC executive Anthony Evans' persistent pitch to president Dana White.

Here is what the four wings indicate:

Modern Wing celebrates champions who made their pro-debuts in the age of the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts, which went into effect at UFC 28, November 28, 2000.

Pioneers Wing, on the other hand, commemorates the original innovators of MMA, who turned professional before the advent of the Unified Rules.

Fight Wing recognises the greatest, most memorable, and historically important bouts, while the Contributors Wing recognizes the outstanding contributions outside of active competition.

Now, let's take a look at the full list of UFC Hall of Fame from 2003: