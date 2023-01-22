UFC Hall of Fame List: Full List of Inductees From 2003 to 2023


Bengaluru, January 22: The UFC Hall of Fame recognises mixed martial artists and MMA personalities for their contribution to the Ultimate Fighting Championship over the years.

Established in 2003, UFC Hall of Fame also recognizes accomplishments from Pride Fighting Championships, World Extreme Cagefighting and Strikeforce that have been bought-out by the UFC and its parent corporations.

The UFC Hall of Fame was officially established on November 21, 2003 at UFC 45 in Las Vegas, and the first inductees were inaugural UFC competitors Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock. Since 2015, the Hall of Fame ceremony takes place during UFC International Fightweek in Las Vegas.

Till date, there have been a total of 40 inductions including three double inductees under four wings - pioneers, modern, contributors and fight - that came into existence from 2015 in a reboot of Hall of Fame thanks to former UFC executive Anthony Evans' persistent pitch to president Dana White.

Here is what the four wings indicate:

Modern Wing celebrates champions who made their pro-debuts in the age of the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts, which went into effect at UFC 28, November 28, 2000.

Pioneers Wing, on the other hand, commemorates the original innovators of MMA, who turned professional before the advent of the Unified Rules.

Fight Wing recognises the greatest, most memorable, and historically important bouts, while the Contributors Wing recognizes the outstanding contributions outside of active competition.

Now, let's take a look at the full list of UFC Hall of Fame from 2003:

Modern Wing
YEAR OF INDUCTIONINDUCTEE
2013Forrest Griffin
2015BJ Penn
2017Urijah Faber
2018Ronda Rousey
2019Michael Bipsing
2019Rashad Evans
2020Georges St Pierre
2022Khabib Nurmagomedov
2022Daniel Cormier
2023Jose Aldo
Pioneers Wing
YEAR OF INDUCTIONINDUCTEE
2003Royce Gracie
2003Ken Shamrock
2005Dan Severn
2006Randy Couture
2008Mark Coleman
2009Chuck Liddell
2010Matt Hughes
2012Tito Ortiz
2014Pat Miletich
2015Bas Rutten
2016Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira
2016Don Frye
2017Maurice Smith
2017Kazushi Sakuraba
2018Matt Sera
2019Rich Franklin
2021Kevin Randleman
Fight Wing
YEAR OF INDUCTIONINDUCTEEEVENT
2013Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar ITUF 1 Finale
2015Matt Hughes vs. Frank Trigg IIUFC 52
2016Mark Coleman vs. Pete WilliamsUFC 17
2018Mauricio Rua vs. Dan HendersonUFC 139
2019Diego Sanchez vs. Clay GuidaTUF: US vs UK Finale
2021Jon Jones vs. Alexander GustafssonUFC 165
2022Cub Swanson vs Dohoo ChoiUFC 206
Contributors Wing
YEAR OF INDUCTIONINDUCTEE
2009Charles Lewis Jr.
2015Jeff Blatnick
2016Bob Meyrowitz
2017Joe Silva
2018Bruce Connal
2018Art Davie
2021Marc Ratner

