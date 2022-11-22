UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev to visit India

Bengaluru, November 22, 2022: UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev are set to visit India in 2023 for a multi-city tour following EmChain's partnership with Dominance MMA Management.

EmChain, one of the world's biggest content marketing and user base acquisition company, recently announced a partnership with Dominance MMA Management, a world renowned Mixed Martial Arts agency.

Representing talents like Khabib, Makhachev, former Welterweight King and now Black Panther star Kamaru Usman, the agency has over 40 top tier MMA Athletes under its belt.

Under the terms of the partnership, EmChain is responsible for marketing, content development and public relations for talent housed at Dominance MMA Management.

To kickstart the partnership, the content marketing company has announced Khabib and Makhachev will be visiting India in the second quarter of 2023. The cities that the UFC stars will visit is yet to be revealed and will announced at a later date.

Known as the 'Eagle', Khabib is a former UFC lightweight Champion who holds the record for the longest unbeaten streak in UFC history with 29 wins in his weight category and numerous titles to his name across mixed martial arts, sambo, grappling, and pankration.

In Makhachev, the UFC have their biggest prospects for the future and their current UFC Lightweight champion. On a 11-fight win streak, Islam has looked unstoppable on his way up the P4P charts, taking huge strides on his way to the top of the division.

Islam is currently coached by Khabib in the 155-pound category, having previously been under the tutelage of Khabib's late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.