UFC London 2022 results and recap: Blaydes earns TKO win after Aspinall suffers unfortunate injury

London, July 24: Curtis Blaydes was awarded a TKO win after Tom Aspinall suffered an unfortunate injury in the headliner of UFC London 2022: Blaydes vs. Aspinall at the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday (July 23) night.

Although the main event ended prematurely, the 14-fight stacked card was full of action right from the start. While 5 matches including the headliner ended in stoppages, 9 fights including the co-main event went the distance.

Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, Nikita Krylov and Jonathan Pierce walked away from the O2 arena with an extra $50k after the quartet earned the performance of the night bonuses.

Here is how UFC London 2022 went down on July 23: