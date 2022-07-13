UFC Long Island 2022: Ortega vs. Rodriguez fight card, date, time in India, telecast and live streaming info

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Long Island for the first time since 2017 to host UFC Long Island 2022: Ortega vs. Rodriguez (also known as UFC on ABC 3), which will be headlined by top featherweight contenders bout.

In the main event of UFC on ABC 3, former title challenger and current No. 2 ranked featherweight Brian Ortega takes on No. 3 ranked Yair Rodriguez, while ranked women's strawweight action sees No. 10 ranked Michelle Waterson match up with No. 11 Amanda Lemos in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, welterweight strikers No. 13 ranked Li Jingliang and Muslim Salikhov collide after No. 9 ranked flyweight Matt Schnell returns to action against No. 12 Sumudaerji.

Plus, No. 14 ranked featherweight Shane Burgos takes on Dana White's Contender Series alum Charles Jourdain after No. 3 ranked women's flyweight Lauren Murphy intends to steal the show against former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate in the potential main card opener.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Dalcha Lungiambula, Punahele Soriano, Ricky Simon, Jack Shore, Bill Algeo, Herbert Burns, Dustin Jacoby, Da Un Jung, Dwight Grant, Dustin Stoltzfus, Jessica Penne and Emily Ducote in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Long Island 2022: