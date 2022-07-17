UFC Long Island 2022 results and recap: Rodriguez gains victory after Ortega injury; Lemos submits Waterson

Main Event: Ortega vs Rodriguez

The main event between top featherweight contenders #2 Brian Ortega and #3 Yair Rodriguez was pure action from the opening bell.

In an exchange on the ground, the unfortunate end came early as Ortega dislocated his shoulder while trying to escape a triangle, giving Rodriguez the TKO victory.

Following the bout, Rodriguez said, 'I think it was pretty tied, he was doing a good job of keeping me on the cage, I was trying to do damage so I could take away his movement. It's unfortunate he dislocated his shoulder. I already told him we can run it back any time.'

Co-main Event: Waterson vs Lemos

When women's strawweights No. 10 ranked Michelle Waterson-Gomez and No. 11 ranked Lemos got warmed up, it was fast and furious fireworks.

In jockeying for a takedown position, Lemos was able to get a guillotine, and forced Waterson-Gomez to tap.

After the win, Lemos said, 'It was the (championship) defeat that motivated me to fight again. I want to stay busy. I love Michelle, we trained together in the past. She's a class act, but we knew our paths would cross at some point, and I came here for the victory.'

Other Main Card Action

China's No. 13 ranked welterweight Li Jingliang finally faced Muslim Salikhov after a decade of anticipation between the two Sanda champions.

With two rounds of testing each other on the feet and on the ground, Li was able to put together several successful combinations to knock out Salikhov at the end of the second round.

A fantastic flyweight fight took place between No. 8 ranked Schnell (representing Korea) and No. 12 ranked Sumudaerji (representing China) that looked to be over multiple times, but the two warriors kept it going.

Sumudaerji knocked down Schnell repeatedly, but Schnell rallied, bloodied Sumu on the ground, and put him out with a triangle choke.

No. 14 ranked featherweight Shane Burgos and Charles Jourdain delivered an entertaining, face-paced fight that swung wildly from one to the other. When it came to the scorecards, Burgos earned the majority decision.

In the women's flyweight bout that opened the main card, Lauren Murphy earned the points on the judges' scorecard for a unanimous decision win against Miesha Tate.

Preliminary Card Action

Punahele Soriano got back in the win column with a big win over Dalcha Lungiambula by KO in the beginning of round two.

No. 12 ranked bantamweight Ricky Simon took away the undefeated record of No. 14 ranked Jack Shore with a tremendous show of wrestling and a perfect punch that set up a session of ground and pound, and ultimately Shore tapped to an arm triangle in the second round.

Bill Algeo turned the tables on slick grappler Herbert Burns in an exciting featherweight bout, showing surprising superior prowess on the canvas and getting the TKO victory when Burns did not have the strength to continue.

Also, Dustin Jacoby knocked out Da-Un Jung in the first round of a light heavyweight bout after Dustin Stoltzfus and Emily Ducote earned decision wins over Dwight Grant and Jessica Penne in their respective middleweight and women's strawweight bouts.

UFC Long Island 2022 Final Results

Main Card

1. Featherweight Bout: Yair Rodriguez defeated Brian Ortega by TKO (injury) at 4:11 of Round 1

2. Women's Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos defeated Michelle Waterson by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:48 of Round 2

3. Welterweight Bout: Li Jingliang defeated Muslim Salikhov by TKO (strikes) at 4:38 of Round 2

4. Flyweight Bout: Matt Schnell defeated Sumudaerji by submission (triangle choke) at 4:24 of Round 2

5. Featherweight Bout: Shane Burgos defeated Charles Jourdain by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

6. Women's Flyweight Bout: Lauren Murphy defeated Miesha Tate by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight Bout: Punahele Soriano defeated Dalcha Lungiambula by KO (right hand) at 0:28 of Round 2

2. Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon defeated Jack Shore by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:28 of Round 2

3. Featherweight Bout: Bill Algeo defeated Herbert Burns by TKO (retirement) at 1:50 of Round 2

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby defeated Da-Un Jung by KO (right hand) at 3:13 of Round 1

5. Middleweight Bout: Dustin Stoltzfus defeated Dwight Grant by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Women's Strawweight Bout: Emily Ducote defeated Jessica Penne by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)