UFC Orlando 2022 results and recap: Stephen Thompson earns career-defining win over Kevin Holland
Orlando, December 4: Stephen Thompson stopped Kevin Holland to earn a career-defining victory in the headliner of UFC Orlando 2022: Thompson vs. Holland (also known as UFC on ESPN 42) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday (December 3) night.
UFC returned to Orlando for the first time in over four years with a 14-fight card that saw 9 bouts end in stoppages with all the seven fights on the main card ending in either a knock out or a submission.
In total there were eight KO or TKOs, while one fight ended in a submission and five other bouts went the distance, all on the preliminary card of UFC Orlando, where the fight of the night was awarded to the welterweight main event between Thompson and Holland.
While the main event took the fight of the night, Sergei Pavlovich and Roman Dolidze took home an extra USD50K as performance bonuses for the stoppage wins in their respective bouts on the main card.
Here is a look at the UFC Orlando 2022 results, recap and highlights:
In an action-packed welterweight main event, #7 Stephen Thompson versus Kevin Holland started off extremely close and competitive, then turned into a one-sided drubbing by 'Wonderboy,' who had Holland in a bad way for the majority of the fourth round.
When Holland got back to his corner, his coach Bob Perez stopped the fight, protecting his fighter. Thompson snapped a two-fight skid with one of the best performances of his lengthy UFC career.
After the win, Thompson said: 'I wanted to show the UFC and fans that Wonderboy is still here. I'm still in it for the long haul, I've still got it. Kevin Holland is a beast. I knew I had to use my kicks against his 82-inch reach. Thank you everyone, I love you, let's go!'
Rafael Dos Anjos squeezed his way into the Top 5 on the UFC's all-time wins list by collecting a second-round submission win over Bryan Barberena and passed Frankie Edgar for the most time spent in the Octagon along with earning his 21st UFC victory.
The former lightweight champion played to his strengths on the canvas, taking 'Bam Bam' down and hunting an arm triangle choke in the first, and ultimately squeezing out a tap in the second.
Following the submission win, Dos Anjos said, 'I fought here in Orlando and defended my title seven years ago so it's great to be back with a great performance.
'I never had any shortcuts and I never picked easy fights, I fought the best guys in both divisions. It's a blessing for me. Seven years ago I beat Donald Cerrone and won a shot against Conor McGregor but that fight didn't happen. I think I've earned that fight.'
Matheus Nicolau finally picked up the statement victory he's been missing to cement his standing as a flyweight contender with a second round TKO win over Matt Schnell, while Sergei Pavlovich finished Tai Tuivasa in under a minute in the battle of heavyweights.
Plus, Roman Dolidze made the absolute most of his short-notice opportunity against Jack Hermansson, finishing 'The Joker' in the second round to pick up his third victory of the year and fourth straight win overall.
Also, Eryk Anders turned in his best performance in years as he claimed a second-round stoppage win over Kyle Daukaus after Phil Rowe weathered the storm in the early rounds of a catchweight bout and rallied to stop Niko Price to collect his third straight UFC victory in the main card opener.
Angela Hill, Clay Guida, Michael Johnson, Jonathan Pearce and Natan Levy secured decision wins on the preliminary card that opened with a couple of stoppage wins as Francis Marshall defeated Marcelo Rojo in a featherweight bout after Yazmin Jauregui defeated Istela Nunes in a women's strawweight bout that opened the event.
Main Card
1. Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson defeated Kevin Holland by TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 4
2. Welterweight Bout: Rafael Dos Anjos defeated Bryan Barberena by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:20 of Round 2
3. Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau defeated Matt Schnell by TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of Round 2
4. Heavyweight Bout: Sergei Pavlovich defeated Tai Tuivasa by KO (strikes) at 0:54 of Round 1
5. Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze defeated Jack Hermansson by TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2
6. Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders defeated Kyle Daukaus by TKO (strikes) at 2:45 of Round 2
7. Catchweight (173.5 lbs) Bout: Phil Rowe defeated Niko Price by TKO (strikes) at 3:26 of Round 3
Preliminary Card
1. Women's Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill defeated Emily Ducote by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
2. Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida defeated Scott Holtzman by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
3. Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson defeated Marc Diakiese by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
4. Featherweight Bout: Jonathan Pearce defeated Darren Elkins by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
5. Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy defeated Genaro Valdez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
6. Featherweight Bout: Francis Marshall defeated Marcelo Rojo by KO (right hook) at 1:14 of Round 2
7. Women's Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui defeated Istela Nunes by TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2