UFC Orlando 2022 results and recap: Stephen Thompson earns career-defining win over Kevin Holland

Main Event: Wonderboy snaps losing streak

In an action-packed welterweight main event, #7 Stephen Thompson versus Kevin Holland started off extremely close and competitive, then turned into a one-sided drubbing by 'Wonderboy,' who had Holland in a bad way for the majority of the fourth round.

When Holland got back to his corner, his coach Bob Perez stopped the fight, protecting his fighter. Thompson snapped a two-fight skid with one of the best performances of his lengthy UFC career.

After the win, Thompson said: 'I wanted to show the UFC and fans that Wonderboy is still here. I'm still in it for the long haul, I've still got it. Kevin Holland is a beast. I knew I had to use my kicks against his 82-inch reach. Thank you everyone, I love you, let's go!'

Co-main event: Dos Anjos surges in rankings with submission win

Rafael Dos Anjos squeezed his way into the Top 5 on the UFC's all-time wins list by collecting a second-round submission win over Bryan Barberena and passed Frankie Edgar for the most time spent in the Octagon along with earning his 21st UFC victory.

The former lightweight champion played to his strengths on the canvas, taking 'Bam Bam' down and hunting an arm triangle choke in the first, and ultimately squeezing out a tap in the second.

Following the submission win, Dos Anjos said, 'I fought here in Orlando and defended my title seven years ago so it's great to be back with a great performance.

'I never had any shortcuts and I never picked easy fights, I fought the best guys in both divisions. It's a blessing for me. Seven years ago I beat Donald Cerrone and won a shot against Conor McGregor but that fight didn't happen. I think I've earned that fight.'

Other Main Card Action

Matheus Nicolau finally picked up the statement victory he's been missing to cement his standing as a flyweight contender with a second round TKO win over Matt Schnell, while Sergei Pavlovich finished Tai Tuivasa in under a minute in the battle of heavyweights.

Plus, Roman Dolidze made the absolute most of his short-notice opportunity against Jack Hermansson, finishing 'The Joker' in the second round to pick up his third victory of the year and fourth straight win overall.

Also, Eryk Anders turned in his best performance in years as he claimed a second-round stoppage win over Kyle Daukaus after Phil Rowe weathered the storm in the early rounds of a catchweight bout and rallied to stop Niko Price to collect his third straight UFC victory in the main card opener.

Prelims Action

Angela Hill, Clay Guida, Michael Johnson, Jonathan Pearce and Natan Levy secured decision wins on the preliminary card that opened with a couple of stoppage wins as Francis Marshall defeated Marcelo Rojo in a featherweight bout after Yazmin Jauregui defeated Istela Nunes in a women's strawweight bout that opened the event.

UFC Orlando 2022 Final Results

Main Card

1. Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson defeated Kevin Holland by TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 4

2. Welterweight Bout: Rafael Dos Anjos defeated Bryan Barberena by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:20 of Round 2

3. Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau defeated Matt Schnell by TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of Round 2

4. Heavyweight Bout: Sergei Pavlovich defeated Tai Tuivasa by KO (strikes) at 0:54 of Round 1

5. Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze defeated Jack Hermansson by TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2

6. Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders defeated Kyle Daukaus by TKO (strikes) at 2:45 of Round 2

7. Catchweight (173.5 lbs) Bout: Phil Rowe defeated Niko Price by TKO (strikes) at 3:26 of Round 3

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill defeated Emily Ducote by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida defeated Scott Holtzman by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson defeated Marc Diakiese by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

4. Featherweight Bout: Jonathan Pearce defeated Darren Elkins by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy defeated Genaro Valdez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

6. Featherweight Bout: Francis Marshall defeated Marcelo Rojo by KO (right hook) at 1:14 of Round 2

7. Women's Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui defeated Istela Nunes by TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2