UFC Orlando 2022: Thompson vs. Holland fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Orlando, Florida this weekend for the first time in over four years with UFC Orlando 2022: Thompson vs. Holland (also known as UFC Fight Night or UFC on ESPN 42), which will be headlined by a couple of welterweight bouts.

An intriguing welterweight tilt that will see No. 7 ranked contender Stephen Thompson battle Kevin Holland will be the main event of UFC Orlando 2022, while elite welterweights meet in the co-main event as Bryan Barbarena takes on former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos.

Also on the main card, No. 6 flyweight ranked contender Matheus Nicolau collides with No. 7 ranked Matt Schnell after No. 4 ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa aims for a signature finish when he faces streaking No. 5 Sergei Pavlovich.

An intriguing matchup in the middleweight division pits No. 8 Jack Hermansson against rising contender Roman Dolidze after Eryk Anders intends to make a statement against Kyle Daukas in a middleweight bout that is expected to open the main card.

The preliminary card, meanwhile, will feature nine fights that will see the like of Angela Lee, Emily Ducote, Clay Guida, Niko Price, Michael Johnson, Marc Diakese, Amanda Ribas, Philip Rowe and Scott Holtzman among others in action.

Here is a look at the UFC Orlando 2022 fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info: