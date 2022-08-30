UFC Paris 2022: Gane vs. Tuivasa fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes history this weekend with UFC Paris 2022: Gane vs. Tuivasa (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 67 or UFC Fight Night 209), the first-ever event in France that will be headlined by a heavyweight clash.

In the main event of UFC Paris, France's own and former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane meets rising contender Tai Tuivasa in a hard-hitting contest.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender Robert Whittaker takes on No. 2 Marvin Vettori in an important 185-pound matchup.

Also on the main card, Alessio Di Chirico takes on striker Roman Kopylov in a middleweight bout after John Makdessi faces Nasrat Haqparast in an exciting lightweight matchup.

Plus, featherweights William Gomis and Jarno Errens make their UFC debuts in an intriguing matchup after Charles Jourdain takes on Nathaniel Wood in a hard-hitting featherweight bout that is expected to open the main card.

The preliminary card will see the likes of Abus Magomedov, Dustin Stoltzfus, Fares Ziam, Michal Figlak, Nassourdine Imavov, Joaquin Buckley, Benoit Saint-Denis, Gabriel Miranda, Khalid Taha, Cristian Quinonez, Stephanie Egger and Ailin Perez in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Paris 2022: