UFC San Diego 2022: Vera vs. Cruz fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to San Diego for the first time since 2015 with UFC San Diego 2022: Vera vs. Cruz (also known as UFC on ESPN 41), which is headlined by a thrilling bantamweight contenders bout.

In the main event of UFC San Diego 2022, No. 5 ranked Marlon Vera takes on former champion and No. 8 ranked Dominick Cruz in a pivotal bantamweight contenders clash, while featherweights Nate Landwehr and David Onama guarantee an action-packed bout in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, Yazmin Jauregui intends to make a statement in her UFC debut against debuting Jasmin Lucindo in a women's strawweight bout after Devin Clark plans to be the first to defeat Azamat Murzakanov in a light heavyweight bout.

Plus, Ariane Lipski battles Priscila Cachoeira in a bantamweight battle that was postponed from last week's card after Bruno Silva aims for another signature finish when he faces veteran Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout that is expected to open the main card.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Angela Hill, Lupita Godinez, Martin Buday, Lukasz Brzeski, Cynthia Calvillo, Nina Nunes, Gabriel Benitez, Charlie Ontiveros, Ode' Osbourne, Tyson Nam, Jason Witt, Josh Quinlan, Youssef Zalal and Da'Mon Blackshear in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC San Diego 2022: