UFC Vegas 57 results and recap: Gamrot edges Tsarukyan as Rakhmonov keeps undefeated stoppage streak intact

Mateusz Gamrot edged Arman Tsarukyan in the lightweight thrilling headliner of UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas on Saturday (June 25) night.

The 12-fight event saw contenders jockeying for the top ten, and prospects continuing momentum, while the event was a thriller from the start as 6 of the 12 bouts ended in stoppage wins.

The main event of the night although it went the distance, earned the fight of the night bonus. The main card fighters Shavkat Rakhmonov, Josh Parisian and Thiago Moises earned the performance bonuses of the night.

Now, here we take a look at how the main card & preliminary card of UFC Vegas 57 went down along with the final results: