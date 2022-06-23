UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

Bengaluru, June 23: The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Vegas this weekend with UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot (also known as UFC on ESPN 38), which is headlined by surging lightweights.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 57, top 15 lightweight contenders clash as No. 11 ranked Arman Tsarukyan takes on No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot, while No. 10 ranked welterweight Neil Magny attempts to halt the momentum of undefeated No. 15 Shakvat Rakhmonov in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, a heavyweight bout sees Josh Parisian battle Alan Baudot after Dana White's Contender Series Brazil signee Thiago Moises battles Christos Giagos at lightweight.

Plus, bantamweight prospects lock horns as Nate Maness seeks to hand Umar Nurmagomedov his first loss after Chris Curtis squares off with Rodolfo Vieira in a middleweight bout that is expected to open the main card.

The preliminary card, meanwhile, will see the likes of Carlos Ulberg, Tafon Nchukwi, Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, T.J. Brown, Raulian Paiva, Sergey Morozov, JP Buys, Cody Durden, Brian Kelleher, Mario Bautista, Vanessa Demopoulos and Jinh Yu Frey in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 57: