UFC Vegas 58 results and recap: Fiziev knocks out Dos Anjos; Borralho outworks Petrosyan

Rafael Fiziev knocked out Rafael dos Anjos in the top 10 contenders lightweight headliner of UFC Vegas 58: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas on Saturday (July 9) night.

The 11-fight card stacked with up-and-comers showcased some amazing high-level performances, capped off with a thrilling main event as the event in total witnessed five stoppages and six fights going the distance.

In the main event, former champion and now #7 ranked lightweight Dos Anjos and #10 ranked Fiziev showcased incredible skills, from brilliant striking to cage grappling exchanges.

Fast paced and tactical, the bout went all the way into the fifth round. Right at the start of the final round, Fiziev's left hook finally finished the job.

After the KO victory, Fiziev said, "Now we know who's the best Rafa in UFC! Now I want to know who's the best Rafa in sport: Rafael Nadal, come here! Give me something nice, someone in the top five, to make one more knock out in the fifth round, I'm ready."

In the co-main event, up-and-coming Dana White's Contender Series middleweights Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan showed a contrast in style across three rounds. Borralho's takedowns and grappling proved to be the deciding factor against Petrosyan's striking acumen.

After the bout, Borralho said, "I know I can strike, I did good in the first round, I got him with one hand, but I'm not dumb. That's why I'm the 'fighting nerd', I calculate everything.

"The best calculated thing was to get him down because he wasn't defending my takedowns. I got the job done. That's what matters."

In the main card opener, Australian Jamie Mullarkey and veteran Michael Johnson delivered a thrilling lightweight bout, dropping each other throughout a three-round close brawl, and the scorecards went the way of Mullarkey.

Bantamweight prospect Said Nurmagomedov picked up a big win, as he outpointed Douglas Silva de Andrade over three rounds of excellent striking. Also, Chase Sherman finished Jared Vanderaa in a heavyweight bout. Plus, Aiemann Zahabi earned the decision against Ricky Turcios.