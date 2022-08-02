UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill (also known as UFC on ESPN 40), headlined by a thrilling light heavyweight contenders fight.

The main event of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill will see No. 6 ranked light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos take on No. 10 ranked Jamahal Hill.

The co-main event pits No. 6 ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque against No. 13 ranked welterweight contender Geoff Neal in a pivotal match-up.

Also on the main card, the thrilling conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Pena vs. Team Nunes features, as Mohammed Usman battles Zac Pauga at heavyweight and Brogan Walker faces Juliana Miller at flyweight with UFC contracts on the line.

Plus, No. 14 ranked heavyweight contender Augusto Sakai clashes with Serghei Spivac after Ariane Lipski battles Priscila Cachoeira in a women's flyweight battle that is scheduled to open the main card.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will feature the likes of Sam Alvey, Michal Oleksiejczuk, Takashi Sato, Bryan Battle, Terrance McKinney, Erick Gonzalez, Jason Witt, Josh Quinlan, Miranda Granger, Cory McKenna, Mayra Bueno Silva and Stephanie Egger in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 59: