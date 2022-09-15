UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Apex this weekend for a series of events, starting with UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song (also known as UFC Fight Night 210 or UFC on ESPN+ 68).

The headliner of UFC Vegas 60 will see a pivotal bantamweight match up between top ten rankers as former title challenger No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen faces No. 10 ranked Song Yadong, who steps into his very first main event billing.

In the co-main event of the evening, middleweight knockout artists will look to put on a show when Chidi Njokuani, undefeated since signing with the UFC, takes on Gregory Rodrigues.

Also on the main card, Andre Fili will meet Bill Algeo at featherweight after Dana White's Contender Series signee Joe Pyfer makes his Octagon debut against Alen Amedovski in a

middleweight bout.

Plus, Tanner Boser collides with Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira in an exciting heavyweight boutafter Middleweights Anthony Hernandez and Marc-Andre Barriault battle in the potential main card opener.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see 8 bouts featuring the likes of Damon Jackson, Pat Sabatini, Trevin Giles, Aspen Ladd, Sara McMann, Loma Lookboonmee, Mariya Agapova, Gillian Robertson and Tony Gravely among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 60: