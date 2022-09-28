UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Fight Card, Date, Start Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

The Ultimate Fighting Championship resumes it's action in Vegas this weekend with UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan (also known as UFC Fight Night 211), which will be headlined by a women's strawweight contenders bout.

In the headliner, China's first female UFC athlete and No. 6 ranked Yan Xiaonan will have her first Main Event billing when she faces the No. 5 ranked Mackenzie Dern in a contender's bout in the stacked division.

An action-packed co-main event will see a showdown between exciting welterweights when Randy Brown, who looks to continue his win-streak, meets Francisco Trinaldo.

Also on the main card, Raoni Barcelos clashes with Trevin Jones at bantamweight after a thrilling featherweight bout will see Sodiq Yusuff face newcomer Don Shainis.

Plus, John Castaneda battles Daniel Santos at bantamweight after an exciting lightweight matchup pits Mike Davis against Dana White's Contender Series signee Viacheslav Borshchev in the potential main card opener.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will feature the likes of Aleksei Oleinik, Ilir Latifi, Jessica Penne, Tabatha Ricci, Joaquim Silva, Jesse Ronson, Krzysztof Jotko, Brendan Allen, Maxim Grishin, Philipe Lins, Julija Stoliarenko, Chelsea Chandler, Guido Cannetti and Randy Costa.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 61: