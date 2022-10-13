UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

Bengaluru, October 13: The Ultimate Fighting Championship resumes it's action at the Apex with UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 70 and UFC Fight Night 212), which is headlined by an intriguing contenders bout.

Women's Flyweights, No. 5 ranked Alexa Grasso and No. 6 ranked Viviane Araujo, former Pancrase Japan champion, look to make a statement in their first UFC main event, while all-action bantamweights Cub Swanson and Jonathan Martinez meet in the co-main event.

Also on the card, No. 4 ranked UFC flyweight contender Askar Askarov looks to defend his spot in the rankings against No. 5 ranked Brandon Royval. Plus, exciting middleweights Jordan Wright and Dusko Todorovic lock horns.

In the potential main card opener, light heavyweight finishers face off as Misha Cirkunov takes on Alonzo Menifield after Mana Martinez and Brandon Davis collide in a bantamweight bout that is expected to close the preliminary card.

The prelims also features the likes of Raphael Assuncao, Victor Henry, Nick Maximov, Jacob Malkoun, Joanderson Brito, Lucas Alexander, Sam Hughes, Piera Rodriguez, Tatsuro Taira, C.J. Vergara, Mike Jackson and Pete Rodriguez.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 62 from date, venue, telecast info and the full card: