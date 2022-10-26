UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

Bengaluru, October 26: The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the United States with UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 71 or UFC Fight Night 213) headlined by featherweight contenders bout.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, No. 5 ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar meets No. 6 ranked Arnold Allen in a thrilling battle of finishers, while middleweight knockout artists Tim Means and Max Griffin aim to steal the show in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, Dana White's Contender Series signees Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Jared Vanderaa meet in a hard-hitting heavyweight bout after Josh Fremd squares off against Tresean Gore at middleweight.

In the main card opener, No. 13 ranked light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby collides with Khalil Rountree Jr. in a thrilling matchup of elite strikers after Phil Hawes and Roman Dolidze face off in a middleweight bout that is expected to close the preliminary card.

The prelims will also see the likes of Andrei Arlovski, Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Park Jun-yong, Joseph Holmes, Chase Hooper, Steve Garcia, Carlos Mota, Cody Durden, Christian Rodriguez and Joshua Weems in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 63 date, venue, telecast info and the full card: