UFC Vegas 63 results and recap: Allen claims stoppage win after unfortunate knee injury to Kattar in headliner

Main Event: Kattar injury hands TKO to Allen

Top featherweight contenders' #5 Calvin Kattar and #6 Arnold Allen showcased their striking abilities, with Allen's crispness and quick footwork leading the first round.

Kattar landed awkwardly and the unfortunate knee injury compromised him in the second round, giving Allen the TKO victory.

After the fight, Allen said, 'I'm devastated. (UFC lightweight champion) Volkanovski asked the guys to make a statement... I can't really ask for a title shot with this. If Volkanovski's going up in weight, give me the interim shot. I don't care (with whom).'

Co-Main Event: Griffin earns split decision

Middleweights Tim Means and Max Griffin delivered an exciting, high-level MMA performance that went the distance. Griffin's on point boxing and wrestling won him the close split decision.

After earning the win, Griffin said, 'I feel good, but this fight's not about me. My coach, Dave Marinoble, has ALS, and I've been raising money for him. I'm asking for donations. I've raised over $10,000 last week. I'm just trying to help. This sport is bigger than me. This is about him.'

Advertisement

Other Main Card Action

Tresean Gore submitted Josh Fremd in the second round of a middleweight bout, while Khalil Rountree Jr. and Waldo Cortes Acosta earned decision wins in their respective light heavyweight and heavyweight bouts over Dustin Jacoby and Jared Vanderaa.

Preliminary Card Action

South Korean middleweight Junyong Park knew exactly what he needed to do to negate the extreme height advantage of Joseph Holmes: get inside, takedown and control. In the second round, he quickly got the fight to the ground and worked his way into a rear naked choke for a submission victory.

Middleweight up and comer Roman Dolidze delivered another highlight reel finish, knocking out Phil Hawes in the first round of their featured prelim bout.

In a clash of heavyweight veterans, Marcos Rogerio de Lima put a stop to Andrei Arlovski's four-fight winning streak via first-round submission.

Also on the prelims, Steve Garcia claimed a first-round stoppage of Chase Hooper in a featherweight bout after Cody Durden dominated Carlos Mota for a decision win in a flyweight. In the event curtain-raiser, Christian Rodriguez choked out Joshua Weems for a submission win.

UFC Vegas 63 Final Results

Main Card

1. Featherweight Bout: Arnold Allen defeats Calvin Kattar by TKO (injury) at 0:08 of Round 2

2. Welterweight Bout: Max Griffin defeats Tim Means by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

3. Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes Acosta defeats Jared Vanderaa by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Middleweight Bout: Tresean Gore defeats Josh Fremd by submission (guillotine) at 0:49 of Round 2

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Khalil Rountree Jr. defeats Dustin Jacoby by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze defeats Phil Hawes by KO at 4:09 of Round 1

2. Heavyweight Bout: Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeats Andrei Arlovski by submission (rear naked choke) at 1:50 of Round 1

3. Middleweight Bout: Junyong Park defeats Joseph Holmes by submission (rear naked choke) at 3:04 of Round 2

4. Featherweight Bout: Steve Garcia defeats Chase Hooper by TKO (strikes) at 1:32 of Round 1

5. Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden defeats Carlos Mota by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Bantamweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez defeats Joshua Weems by submission (anaconda choke) at 4:07 of Round 1