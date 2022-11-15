UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivac fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Apex this weekend for their penultimate event of 2022 at the venue in the form of UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivac (also known as UFC Fight Night 215 or UFC on ESPN+ 73).

UFC Vegas 65 will be headlined by a heavyweight contenders clash as No. 7 ranked Derrick Lewis takes on No. 12 Serghei Spivac in a thrilling main event, while light heavyweights Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba square off in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, exciting middleweights Cody Brundage and Rodolfo Vieira collide after Chase Sherman takes on undefeated prospect Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the heavyweight division.

Plus, Andre Fialho meets Muslim Salikhov in an intriguing welterweight matchup before Dana White's Contender Series alumni Jack Della Maddalena squares off with Danny Roberts in a welterweight bout that is expected to open the main card.

The preliminary card features the likes of Charles Johnson, Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Jennifer Maia, Maryna Moroz, Vince Morales, Miles Johns, Kevin Natividad, Ricky Turcios, Vanessa Demopoulos, Maria Oliveira, Brady Hiestand, Fernie Garcia, Natalia Silva and Tereza Bleda.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 65: