UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs. Strickland fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Apex this weekend to close 2022 with UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs. Strickland (also known as UFC Fight Night 216 or UFC on ESPN+ 74).

In the main event of UFC Vegas 66, middleweight contenders clash as No. 3 ranked Jared Cannonier faces No. 7 ranked Sean Strickland, while exciting lightweight rankers No. 9 ranked Arman Tsarukyan and No. 12 ranked Damir Ismagulov square off in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, No. 8 ranked flyweight contender Amir Albazi looks to spoil the UFC debut of Dana White's Contender Series veteran Alessandro Costa.

Plus, No. 15 ranked featherweight contender Alex Caceres squares off with the always exciting Julian Erosa after Drew Dober meets Bobby Green in a battle of lightweight veterans.

In the main card opener, Cody Brundage faces Michal Oleksiejczuk at middleweight after rising strawweight contenders Cheyanne Vlismas and Cory McKenna collide in a bout that is expected to close the preliminary card.

Also, Jake Matthews aims to remain undefeated in 2022 when he matches up with Matthew Semelsberger at welterweight after Julian Marquez and Deron Winn collide in an exciting middleweight bout.

The preliminary card will also see the likes of Said Nurmagomedov, Rafa Garcia, Manel Kape, David Dvorak, Sergey Morozov, Journey Newson, Saidyokub Kakhramonov, Hayisaer Maheshate, Rinat Fakhretdinov and Bryan Battle in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 66:

When and where is UFC on ESPN+ 74 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (December 17) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (December 18).

What time does UFC Fight Night 216 start?

The preliminary card starts at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, December 17) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 18). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, December 17) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 18).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 66?

The main card will shown live on Sony Sports 2 (English) and Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. Meanwhile, the entire card will be available on ESPN+ in the United States.

UFC Vegas 66 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

2. Lightweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov

3. Flyweight Bout: Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa

4. Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa

5. Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green

6. Middleweight Bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight Bout: Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna

2. Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger

3. Middleweight Bout: Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn

4. Bantamweight Bout: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

5. Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

6. Welterweight Bout: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Bryan Battle

7. Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape vs. David Dvorak

8. Bantamweight Bout: Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson