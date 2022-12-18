UFC Vegas 66 results and recap: Cannonier maintains ranking with split decision win over Strickland

Main Event: Cannonier edges Strickland

Middleweight contenders No. 3 ranked Jared Cannonier and No. 7 ranked Sean Strickland put on five rounds of brilliant striking in strategy and defense.

The final fight of the year was a competitive clash of styles that went to the judges who awarded the split decision to Cannonier.

Following the win, Cannonier said, 'I thought I had it 3-2. I thought I did more damage. I would definitely like another title shot, sooner rather than later... anybody above me that will get me to a title shot, or the title fight is what I'm shooting for.'

Co-main Event: Tsarukyan Dominates Ismagulov

No. 9 ranked lightweight Arman Tsarukyan affirmed his standing as one of the top emerging talents in the division by halting No. 12 ranked Damir Ismagulov's 19-fight winning streak with a suffocating unanimous decision victory.

After the win, Tsarukyan said, 'Thank you to my coaches, since I was a kid, here, in Russia and Thailand, everybody helped me. My goal is to have a rematch with Islam Makhachev. I gave him the toughest fight in UFC. I know I need just one big fight, and I'll get a title shot. Hopefully 2023 is my year.'

Other Main Card Action

Drew Dober and Bobby Green went back and forth in a thrilling stand up battle until Dober got the second round knockout, tying him with Dustin Poirier for the most KOs (8) in the lightweight division.

Alex Caceres got back into the win column in style by knocking out Julian Erosa by a smart left jab set up to clean head kick in the first round.

Also, Amir Alabzi stopped Alessandro Costa in the third round of a flyweight bout via knockout, and Michal Oleksiejczuk claimed a first-round TKO of Cody Brundage in the middleweight bout that opened the main card.

Preliminary Card Action

Manel Kape returned after a year away and made a statement by dominating the action against No. 9 ranked flyweight David Dvorak to pick up a third straight win and launch himself into the Top Ten in 2023.

In a women's strawweight bout that closed the prelims, Cory McKenna picked up a unanimous decision win over Cheyanne Vlismas after Matthew Semelsberger claimed the points on the judges scorecard in a welterweight bout against Jake Matthews.

Said Nurmagomedov snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, choking Saidyokub Kakhramonov for a second round submission win in a bantamweight bout. With that win, Nurmagomedov ends 2022 with a 3-0 record.

Also on the prelims, Rafa Garcia, Rinat Fakhretdinov and Sergey Morozov claimed decision wins in their respective bouts.

UFC Vegas 66 Final Results

Main Card

1. Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier defeated Sean Strickland by split decision (49-46, 46-49, 49-46)

2. Lightweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan defeated Damir Ismagulov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Flyweight Bout: Amir Albazi defeated Alessandro Costa by KO (uppercut) at 2:13 of Round 3

4. Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres defeated Julian Erosa by TKO (left high kick) at 3:04 of Round 1

5. Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober defeated Bobby Green by KO (left hand) at 2:45 of Round 2

6. Middleweight Bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk defeated Cody Brundage by TKO (strikes) at 3:16 of Round 1

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight Bout: Cory McKenna defeated Cheyanne Vlismas by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger defeated Jake Matthews by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Bantamweight Bout: Said Nurmagomedov defeated Saidyokub Kahkramonov by submission (modified guillotine choke) at 3:50 of Round 2

4. Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia defeated Maheshate by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Welterweight Bout: Rinat Fakhretdinov defeated Bryan Battle by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

6. Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape defeated David Dvorak by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

7. Bantamweight Bout: Sergey Morozov defeated Journey Newson by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)