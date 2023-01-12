UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs. Imavov Fight Card, Date, Start Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to open 2023 with UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs. Imavov (also known as UFC Fight Night 217 or UFC on ESPN+ 75), which is headlined by volatile rankers in the light heavyweight division.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 67, No. 7 ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland steps in on short notice to face No. 12 Nassourdine Imavov at light-heavyweight, while fan favorite Dan Ige welcomes Damon Jackson to a crucial ladder-climbing match in the featherweight co-main event.

Also on the main card, exciting middleweights collide when Punahele Soriano takes on Roman Kopylov after No. 2 ranked bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira looks to stake her claim for a title shot when she takes on former title challenger and current No. 5 Raquel Pennington.

The main card will open with No. 11 ranked bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov taking on Raoni Barcelos after Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Claudio Ribeiro faces Abdul Razak Alhassan in an intriguing middleweight bout that is expected to close the prelims.

The preliminary card will also see the likes of Mateusz Rebecki, Nick Fiore, Javid Basharat, Mateus Mendonca, Allan Nascimento, Carlos Hernandez, Daniel Argueta, Nick Aguirre, Jimmy Flick, Charles Johnson, Priscila Cachoeira and Sijara Eubanks in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 67: