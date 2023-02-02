UFC Vegas 68 and Road To UFC 2022 Final Fight Card, Date, Start Time in India, Telecast & Live Streaming Info

Las Vegas, February 2: The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Apex for UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac which is headlined by heavyweight finishers and the Road to UFC 2022 Final.

In the main event of the UFC Vegas 68 (also known as UFC Fight Night 218 or UFC on ESPN+ 76), No. 7 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis and No. 12 ranked Serghei Spivac are finally set to meet after their headliner in UFC Vegas 65 was cancelled.

In the co-main event, light heavyweights Da-Un Jung and Devin Clark lock horns after No. 10 ranked heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura aims to deliver an impressive performance over No. 14 Blagoy Ivanov in a pivotal bout on the main card.

Also on the main card, Dooho Choi, who is returning after four long years away from the Octagon, steps up to challenge Kyle Nelson in a featherweight bout before Dana White's Contender Series alumnus Yusaku Kinoshita makes his Octagon debut against Adam Fugitt in the main card opener.

The preliminary card will be headlined by the Road to UFC 2022 finals as India's Anshul Jubli aims to become the first from the country to land a UFC contract when he faces Indonesia's Jeka Seragih in the lightweight final.

Advertisement

Also fighting in the Road to UFC 2022 Final, proven finisher Jeong Yeong Lee takes on UFC Academy graduate Yi Zha in the featherweight final after Toshiomi Kazama and Rinya Nakamura battle to see who the next Japanese prospect in UFC will be in the bantamweight final.

In the flyweight final, SeungGuk Choi of South Korea faces compatriot HyunSung Park to determine who will next represent South Korea in the division.

The prelims will also see, Ji Yeon Kim take on Mandy Bohm in a women's flyweight bout after Junyong Park looks to make it three wins in a row when he goes toe-to-toe with Denis Tiuliulin at middleweight.

An explosive matchup in the flyweight division kicks off the night in Las Vegas as undefeated Tatsuro Taira squares off against Jesus Aguilar.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 68 and Road to UFC 2022 Finals:

When and where is UFC Vegas 68 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (February 4) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on Sunday (February 5) morning.

What time does Road to UFC 2022 final or UFC Vegas 68 preliminary card start?

The preliminary card that also features the Road to UFC 2022 final starts at 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET (Saturday, February 4) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 5).

What time does UFC Vegas 68 main start?

The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM PT (Saturday, February 4) | 1 AM ET / 6 AM GMT / 11:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 5).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 68 and Road to UFC 2022 Final in India?

The main card will shown live on Sony Sports 2 (English), Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Telugu/Tamil) with live streaming available on Sony LIV from 11:30 AM IST.

The Road to UFC 2022 Final will be shown on Sony Sports 2 (English), Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Telugu/Tamil) with live streaming available on Sony LIV from 8:30 AM IST.

UFC Vegas 68 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Jung Da-un vs. Devin Clark

3. Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov

4. Featherweight Bout: Choi Doo-ho vs. Kyle Nelson

5. Welterweight Bout: Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

UFC Vegas 68 Preliminary Card (Road To UFC 2022 Final Card)

1. Road to UFC Lightweight Final Bout: Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli

2. Road to UFC Featherweight Final Bout: Lee Jeong-yeong vs. Yi Zha

3. Road to UFC Bantamweight Final Bout: Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura

4. Road to UFC Flyweight Final Bout: Choi Seung-guk vs. Park Hyun-sung

5. Women's Flyweight Bout: Kim Ji-yeon vs. Mandy Bohm

6. Middleweight Bout: Park Jun-yong vs. Denis Tiuliulin

7. Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar