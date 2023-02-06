UFC Vegas 68 and Road To UFC Finals: Spivac submits Lewis; India’s Anshul among four new contract winners

Las Vegas, February 6: Serghei Spivac choked out Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas on Sunday (February 5) as the event produced four new athletes for the promotion.

India's Anshul Jubli was among the four fighters that landed a UFC contract following the victory in Road to UFC Finals as UFC Vegas 68 saw seven bouts end in stoppage, while four went the distance.

Jubli, who was first fighter from India to win in the UFC and the second Indian-born fighter in Octagon action, also earned performance of the night bonus for his second-round stoppage of Jeka Saragih of Indonesia in the Road to UFC lightweight final.

The main eventer Spivac also took home performance of the night bonus for his first-round submission win over Lewis, which also happened to be the biggest win of his career.

Apart from Jubli and Spivac, Rinya Nakamura's first-round stoppage of Toshiomi Kazama in the bantamweight finals and, Tatsuro Taira's first-round submission win over Jesus Aguilar also earned them an extra USD 50K as bonuses.

Also on the main card, Devin Clark outworked Da Woon Jung in a light heavyweight bout that served as the co-main event before Marcin Tybura defeated Blagoy Ivanov via decision in a heavyweight bout.

Plus, featherweights Dooho Choi and Kyle Nelson fought to a majority draw after the main card opener saw Adam Fugitt stop Yusaku Kinoshita via TKO in the first round of a welterweight bout.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card saw the four Road to UFC finals and two more bouts that ended in submission win as JunYong Park defeated Denis Tiuliulin in the event opening middleweight bout before Taira stopped Aguilar in a flyweight bout.

Here is how the Road To UFC Finals went down and what the fighters said after the bout along with the UFC Vegas 68 results: