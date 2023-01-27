Ukraine could boycott Paris 2024 if IOC allows Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete

Kiev, January 27: Ukraine has threatened to boycott the 2024 Paris Olympics if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decides to include Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The two nations are currently banned following the IOC calling on federations to exclude them after the former's invasion of Ukraine last year.

The IOC confirmed on Wednesday its intention to uphold sanctions against state and government officials ahead of next year's games, but added it would explore opportunities for athletes from both nations to compete in France under a neutral flag.

The move has been met with criticism, coming just weeks after Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky called for athletes to remain barred.

The country's sports minister took to social media on Thursday (January 26) to reiterate Ukraine's official stance on the matter.

"Our position is unchanged," said Vadym Guttsait.

"As long as there is a war in Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be in international competitions... If we are not heard, I do not rule out the possibility that we will boycott and refuse participation in the Olympics."

Guttsait is also president of Ukraine's National Olympic Committee, and added that consultation has begun with national sports federations over a possible refusal to participate in Paris.

"I hope all the federations, athletes and the entire civilised world pay attention now and we won't have to resort to extremes," Guttsait added.