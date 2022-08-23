Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns edge Gujarat Giants in thriller; Telugu Yoddhas beat Mumbai Khiladis

Pune, Aug 23: Skipper Prajwal KH and Sachin Bhargo put up solid performances as Telugu Yoddhas clinched a convincing win against Mumbai Khiladis by 12 points, while Chennai Quick Guns pulled off a thrilling two-point win over Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, here on Tuesday (August 23). It was a hattrick of wins for Chennai in the group stage.

Extending his brilliant performance in the league, Ramji Kashyap scored massive 20 points with six dismissals as Chennai Quick Guns finished the thrilling match with a 53-51 score. Madan also contributed with 11 points for the winning side.

While in Telugu Yoddha's 12-point win skipper Prajwal KH and Sachin Bhargo put up solid performances. Leading from the front, Prajwal defended for three minutes and one second while Bhargo recorded all-round show with 10 points in attack and three minutes and 47 seconds in the defence to hand Mumbai Khiladis their third successive defeat with a 55-43 score.

With this win, Telugu Yoddhas also went past Gujarat Giants to take top position on the points table with 12 points.

Coming into the match after two back-to-back wins, Chennai Quick Guns made a confident start. But despite a tough challenge from the opposition, Gujarat Giants managed to secure a narrow two-point lead with a 27-25 score at the end of the first innings.

Chennai Quick Guns, however, gained momentum in the second part of the game when they scored 22 points in the third turn that kept them ahead in the game with a 47-31 score.

They further held their nerves in the crucial final turn and didn't allow strong Gujarat Giants to score enough points before securing a nail-biting victory in the end.

Aniket Pote scored 10 points for Gujarat Giants.

Earlier in the first match of the day, Telugu Yoddhas started off aggressively to finish the first innings at 28-20.