Ultimate Kho Kho: Dilip, Vishal’s heroics help Odisha Juggernauts sink Gujarat Giants by 3 points

Pune, Aug 21: Riding on Dilip Khandvi and Vishal's brilliant display in the defence, Odisha Juggernauts handed Gujarat Giants their first defeat in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho by three points at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune on Sunday (Aug 21).

Dilip spent four minutes and 33 second and Vishal defended for three minutes four seconds respectively in the thrilling match that ended with a 50-47 score. It was the third win for Odisha Juggernauts in the league.

Wazir Subhasis Santra scored 10 points for Odisha Juggernauts by dismissing four players while Milind Chavarekar supported him with seven points. For Gujarat Giants, Aniket Pote and Suyash Gargate scored nine and eight points respectively.

By claiming six points in the match, Gujarat Giants' all-rounder Abhinandhan Patil surpassed Mumbai Khiladis' Durvesh Salunke (30 points) to be the top wazir of the league so far with 35 points.

Earlier, Odisha Juggernauts won the toss and chose to defend. Vishal, coming into the second batch, earned his team four bonus points while defending for more than three minutes before he was out by wazir Akshay Bhangare. However, Gujarat Giants took a 22-4 lead after the opening turn.

Odisha Juggernauts, which came into the match following a win against Rajasthan Warriors, foughtback well as they added 24 more points in the attack to end the first innings at a 28-24 lead.

This time it was Dilip, who stood solid in defence for Odisha Juggernauts as he showcased brilliant defensive skills, spending three minutes and 32 seconds in the third turn and adding six bonus points for the team. In the first turn he had defended for more than one minute. Because of Dilip's defence, Gujarat could manage to score only 19 points in the attack as they ended with a narrow 43-34 lead.

Gowtham MK gave Odisha Juggernauts the winning lead when he dismissed Sagar Potdar as they sealed a nailbiting victory and also ended Gujarat Giants' unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, Sachin Bhargo and Arun Gunki scored 11 points each while Rokeson Singh grabbed 10 points as Telugu Yoddhas secured a comfortable 38-point win against Rajasthan Warriors.

Aiming to bounce back after a loss in their last game, Telugu Yoddhas began the match aggressively by scoring 44 points in the first innings compared to Rajasthan Warriors' 24.

Though Rajasthan Warriors, hunting their maiden win, tried scoring some points but Telugu Yoddhas extended their dominance in the second innings as well and grabbed 35 more points to take the target visibly out of reach of their opponents with a strong 79-24 lead with just final seven minutes left.

Telugu Yoddhas did enough in the final turn and bagged a win in the end without breaking a sweat with 83-45 score.

League's top attacker Majahar Jamadar once again shone brightly for Rajasthan Warriors with 13 points by dismissing five defenders but the skipper couldn't save his side from ending their winless run in the season.

With the rest day on Monday (Aug 22), Telugu Yoddhas will play against Mumbai Khiladis on Tuesday (Aug 23), while Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Chennai Quick Guns in the second match of the day.

Source: Media Release