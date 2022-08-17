Ultimate Kho Kho: Gujarat Giants edge Mumbai Khiladis by 18 points; Chennai Quick Guns clinch maiden win

Pune, Aug 17: Chennai Quick Guns put up an impressive show to secure their maiden win in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho by defeating Telugu Yoddhas while Gujarat thrashed Mumbai Khiladis to clinch a hat-trick of wins at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune on Wednesday (August 17).

Riding on Ramji Kashyap's all-round show Chennai Quick Guns ended their hunt for the first win by notching up a six-point win. Ranjan Shetty-led Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, recorded their second successive victory against Mumbai Khiladis by 18 points. They had earlier defeated Mumbai Khiladis by 25 points in the league opener.

Ramji Kashyap put up a sensational show for Chennai Quick Guns. He not only spent two minutes and 32 seconds in the defence but also grabbed 18 points in the attack to ensure his side earn three points for the first time. He captured six opposition defenders as four of them came off breathtaking skydives. P Narasayya also scored eight points for the winning team.

It was also the first defeat for the Telugu Yoddhas, who came into the match having won the first two games, including one against Chennai Quick Guns on the opening day.

For Telugu Yoddhas, Arun Gunki scored 13 points in the attack by dismissing five players while Rohan Shingade struck 11 points.

Earlier in the first match of the day, Gujarat Giants skipper Ranjan led from the front by scoring six points for his side in the attack as Gujarat Giants extended their unbeaten run in the league. Vinayak Pokarde and Nilesh Patil also added eight and seven points respectively.

For his brilliant show in the attack, Ranjan was adjudged Best Attacker of the Match.

He received the award from a special guest of the match, Avinash Sable, who won the historic silver medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the recent Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham. Sable also enjoyed the thrilling action of the league.

Durvesh Salunke of Mumbai Khiladis impressed in the attack by clinching 11 points for his side. He was awarded with the Ultimate Kho of the Match award. Gujarat's Suyash Gargate received the Best Defender of the Match award.

Gujarat Giants began the match with powerplay, activating their two wazirs, Akshay Bhangare and Abhinandhan Patil. The decision paid off as they dismissed the first batch of Mumbai Khiladis, comprising skipper Vijay Hajare, Rohan Kore and Visag S, in just two minutes and seven seconds.

