Ultimate Kho Kho: Gujarat Giants edge Chennai Quick Guns; Mumbai Khiladis win against Telugu Yoddhas

Pune, Aug 26: Riding over a remarkable all-round show from Jaggannath Das Gujarat Giants registered a six-point win over Chennai Quick Guns in match number 19 of the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho here at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, on Friday (August 26). While Mumbai Khiladis defeated Telugu Yoddhas by eight points in match number 20 of the tournament.

With this win, Gujarat Giants not only consolidated their top-two position on the points table but also leveled their head-to-head record to 1-1 against Chennai Quick Guns.

Das displayed splendid defensive skills in the third turn and scored six bonus points for his stay of 3.42 minutes. His efforts denied Chennai Quick Guns to add too many points as they finished the third turn with just 10 points lead at 42-32 score.

On the other hand, Durvesh Salunke and Avik Singha were among the top performers in Mumbai Khiladis' win with 14 and eight points respectively. Mumbai Khiladis began the game aggressively and took an early 18-point lead in the first turn but Telugu Yoddhas recovered well to level the scores 26-26 at the end of the first innings.

However, Salunke led Mumbai Khiladis' comeback when he dismissed three players, adding seven points as they regained the lead with the score of 50-26.

League's one of the best defensive sides, Mumbai Khiladis once again proved their mettle when the second batch, comprising Abhishek Pathrode, skipper Vijay Hajare and Sreejesh S, spent more than three minutes on the field when it mattered the most.