Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Start Date, Teams, Schedule, Venue, Where to Watch, Live Streaming Info

New Delhi, July 13: The much-awaited opening season of the Ultimate Kho Kho will kick off on August 14 in Pune where six teams will engage in gripping action that will culminate with the title clash on September 4. The final of the competition will be held on September 4.

Ultimate Kho Kho is another franchise-based sports league in India and the first-ever professional Kho-Kho league. The league is promoted by Amit Burman, Chairman of Dabur India, in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).

With this league, the organisers aim to revolutionise this indigenous sport with a modern twist both on-air & on-ground. The revamped format of Ultimate Kho Kho promises to be an exciting and engaging game for not only the Kho Kho players but also sports enthusiasts and viewers.

Venue:

All the matches in the debut season of Ultimate Kho Kho will be held at the sprawling Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Schedule:

The teams will be competing for the inaugural season over 21 days. The entire schedule of the league and knockout stages will be announced soon.

Teams and owners:

The inaugural season will witness six teams.

Chennai Quick Guns (KLO Sports)

Gujarat Giants (Adani Sportsline)

Mumbai Khiladis (Badshah & Punit Balan)

Odisha Juggernauts (Government of Odisha)

Rajasthan Warriors (Capri Global)

Telugu Yoddhas (GMR Sports)

Format of the first edition:

In the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho, a total of 34 matches will be played during the league stage. Two matches will be played per day.

The knockout matches will be played in an exciting playoff format which will consist of qualifier and eliminator matches.

Timings:

The live broadcast will begin at 7:00 pm (IST) and continue until 10:00 pm (IST) on each match day.

TV Channels and live streaming:

The tournament will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network. Ultimate Kho Kho will be aired LIVE in Hindi (SonyTEN 3), English (SonyTEN 1), Tamil, and Telugu (SonyTEN 4).

The live streaming of the league will be available on SonyLIV.