Ultimate Kho Kho: Software engineer plays Kho Kho as a pro - Meet Telugu Yoddhas captain Prajwal KH

Pune, Aug 26: The Ultimate Kho Kho is the latest franchise-based domestic league that is promoting another popular home-grown traditional sport of India and catering to a wider audience by packaging it in a completely new and dynamic format. The inaugural edition of the tournament is underway in Pune where six teams are participating to lift the coveted trophy and etch their names in the history books.

The game of Kho Kho which most Indians have played during their school days and is generally considered a rural sport as it has been played on the mud has donned a new look. It has been revamped and has transitioned from mud to mat to make it more competitive and presentable.

Top Kho Kho players from all over India are participating in this league and entertaining the audiences with their skills and performances.

MyKhel interviewed Ultimate Kho Kho side Telugu Yoddhas' captain Prajwal KH and picked up his brains about the league. Prajwal - who hails from Karnataka - also works as a software professional in a multi-national IT company. He developed a liking for the sport during his school days and kept pursuing his passion even during his graduation as an engineer. The 25-year-old plays as an attacker in the team.

Despite getting placed in an MNC, Prajwal didn't let go of his passion and love for Kho Kho and continues to play the sport at the national level. He juggles between his profession and passion with the help of his organisation and support from friends and family. Prajwal explained how these are exciting times for the sport of Kho Kho as well as for the players and believes the sport will gain more popularity in the coming years.

Here are the excerpts:

MyKhel: What has been your experience so far in Ultimate Kho Kho?

Prajwal KH: Actually it's feeling great. Fans are increasing and it's like a new environment for us. We didn't have this type of environment during our tournaments in the past anywhere in India. People are talking about the sport, so it really feels nice to see the buzz about our sport. We are getting feedback from friends, and families, they are feeling great about the game. They are happy with the concept. This is what we have heard until now. Hopefully, it will continue and the league will get bigger in the coming years.

MK: Do you think a league like Ultimate Kho Kho will revolutionise the sport, something like what Pro Kabaddi League did to Kabaddi?

Prajawal: Yes, of course. A lot of strategy and planning went into launching the league. We have even updated the format of the game to make it more engaging for the audience. The viewers need to be entertained, that is what matters. The entertainment factor matters a lot when you aim to popularise the sport and take it to the masses. That is why the format allows skydivers to make more dives and get points. In Pro Kabaddi we have seen that the raiders and defenders are always very close to each other so they are constantly challenging each other, this makes the game more engaging.

Similarly, the new format in Kho Kho ensures that all the time the chasers will be close to the defenders which will again help in getting more points. They've also reduced the court size which means that the defenders catch the attackers soon. That excitement level will always be more from the audience's perspective with the introduction of the new format.

MK: Wrestling, Kabaddi, Kho Kho these are all rustic games. Do you think when we are shifting a sport like this from the soil to the mat, it takes the authenticity of the spot away? Or is it for the good of the game, because that way we are going to bring in more eyeballs?

Prajwal: It is a big shift for the players to transition from mud to mat as well. The speed and intensity are more on mud and the chances of injury are less. But it's good to play on the mat as well and our speed and agility will increase as time progresses. Look, we have to also ensure the growth of the game. If we keep on playing on the soil, Kho Kho couldn't be played indoors and that won't allow the sport to breach the barrier. The stakeholders are also trying to take it to the Commonwealth and Olympic games. So introducing international standards is the way forward and the players will gradually adapt to the changes. Kho Kho will always remain a traditional Indian sport because it is deeply rooted in our culture. We believe the changes are for the good of the sport and it will gain more popularity in the coming years. But we should not expect things to change overnight.

MK: How difficult is it for players to play on the mat because all the players have played it in the mud? How tough is the transition?

Prajawal: Actually, we also found a lot of find difficulties while starting. For the last ten years, we have been playing in the mud but in the past two or three years, we have started playing on the mat. We put 30% to 40% less pressure on the mud. While playing on the mat, we need 30% to 40% more pressure, and therefore the risk of injuries increases. We still play several matches and tournaments in the mud. It isn't easy switching to the mat for a different tournament but we are learning to adjust now.

MK: What physical activities and other mental activities a Kho Kho player does to prepare himself?

Prajwal: I can say it is a combination of all the things when we are preparing. I keep working on my strength and endurance all through the year and also during the off-season. But when the tournament approaches, we concentrate on team coordination for that will help take the team to the top level.

MK: You are also a software professional. How you are balancing your profession and passion?

Prajwal: I completed my engineering from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Karnataka and got placed in Accenture. It is not easy to take part in every competition once you join a private firm. Later I was introduced to the 'my passion team' within the organization where the employees are encouraged to pursue their passion as well along with the job. So, this department in the organisation ensured I could participate in tournaments and pursue the sport I love. When I am not playing I go to the office like any other software professional but when I have to play I get permission from my company to participate in the tournaments. But when the tournaments are approaching and I have to practice and prepare, then I work in the morning and later in the evening. I have a good team of colleagues who ensure I don't get burdened when I am not at the office. It is through their help and support that I am able to strike a balance between my profession and passion.