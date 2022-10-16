New Delhi, Oct 16: Ethiopia's Chala Regasa and Kenya's Irine Cheptai took the honours at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022, a World Athletics Elite Label Race, when they crossed the line in 60:30 and 66.42 respectively on Sunday (October 16).

Meanwhile, it was an incredible photo finish in the Indian Elite men's category between defending champion Avinash Sable and Kartik Kumar that received tremendous applause from the audience. The duo clocked an identical 64 minutes, but it was the top-billed Sable who was declared the winner by the technical officials of the Athletics Federation of India after investigating the footage.

There were no surprises in the Indian women's elite where Sanjivani Jadhav bagged the crown in the world's premier half marathon after two previous podium finishes.

Regasa, 25, came out on top of a thrilling three-man battle over the final kilometre in the Indian capital, sprinting away from Kenya's Felix Kipkoech and fellow Ethiopian Boki Diriba with 400 metres to go to take the US $27,000 first prize cheque.

Kipkeoch finished second in 60:33 while the debutant Diriba, the Ethiopian U20 5000m champion on the track and still just 18, was third in 60:34. The leading trio passed 20km in 57:31 and duelled almost all the way to the finish line at the famous Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

"The final two kilometres were tough, but I knew I had the speed to come out in front as I have a good background at shorter distances on the track," said Regasa, who was formerly a top-class middle-distance runner.