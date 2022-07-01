Victoria Lee excited to focus on MMA career after graduating from high school

Bengaluru, July 1: ONE atomweight MMA rising star Victoria Lee can't wait to turn focus to her MMA career after graduating from high school recently.

Lee is living up to the legacy that her family has built in combat sports. Her older brother, Christian, is a former ONE Lightweight World Champion and ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Champion.

Meanwhile, her sister, Angela, remains the ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion after defeating Stamp Fairtex at ONE X. As for Victoria, she has three finishes in as many fights in ONE Championship.

Her latest victory was a second-round knockout of Victoria Souza at ONE: REVOLUTION last September. But during those times, she was juggling mixed martial arts training with her studies.

Now that she has officially graduated from high school, the Hawaii resident Victoria can devote more time to honing her craft.

"It was so nice to see my whole family in the crowd as I was walking up to get my diploma. And then afterward, we went to dinner, and we celebrated. It was just so nice to have the whole family there," Lee said.

"When I was fighting throughout the school year, it was pretty difficult to juggle, like the timing of school and training, as well as the homework. So now, it's nice to train all that time in the day. Now I get to focus on training, and it's a way more enjoyable experience."

Advertisement Advertisement

Giving her more time to train is a troubling thought for the rest of the ONE women's atomweight division. But if she had her way, she would like to showcase her talent on a big platform like Amazon Prime Video.

That goal is within reach after ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video Sports agreed to a five-year partnership to air 12 live events annually during North American primetime. She would be thrilled to return to the Circle while competing for American and Canadian audiences.

"I think that's a huge step for ONE. It's going to allow so many more people to have access to watch the fights and make it more accessible," Lee said.

"Amazon Prime is so mainstream here, and I think that's awesome. If there's an opportunity [to fight] there, that would be the choice because that would be awesome."

Be it on Amazon Prime Video or not, Lee hopes to return to action before 2022 ends. While she doesn't have any specific foe in mind, Lee is confident she can take on any of the ranked contenders in her division.

In that case, she is ready to compete against top-ranked contender Stamp and #2-ranked Ham Seo Hee. Completing the list of ranked contenders for the ONE Women's Atomweight division are Denice Zamboanga, Alyona Rassohyna, and Jihin Radzuan, in that order.

"I have been watching some of the fights in my division. But I never want to choose a fight. Whoever's ready and whoever's next line, I'll be ready to fight. There's no specific person I want to choose," Lee said.

"I do feel that my skills have prepared me and my training enough to face someone in the top five and be able to come out with a victory against them."

Source: Media Release