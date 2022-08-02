Vijender Singh gets ready to return to the ring, to fight Ghana’s Eliasu Sulley in Raipur on August 17

Bengaluru, August 2: Vijender Singh, the poster boy of Indian boxing, is set to return to action against Eliasu Sulley of Ghana at The Jungle Rumble, in his sixth professional bout in the country to be held in Raipur on August 17.

It will be the first-ever professional bout to held in Raipur.

The fight, organised by Purple Goat Sportstainment LLP, will take place at the Balbir Singh Juneja Stadium.

"I'm really looking forward to this fight, I have been training extensively for this and it will be the perfect opportunity and place to get back into winning ways. There was a tiny blip in the last fight but I am gearing up with my team to defeat Eliasu Sulley, and I cannot wait to get in the ring," Vijender was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

"I know what I am capable of and I am confident to break his unbeaten professional streak with a knockout. With the right kind of support and training, it is only going to be a matter of time before the hard work pays off."

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that organising the bout is a step towards making the state a sporting hub.

"Turning Chattisgarh into a sporting state is something we have been looking to do for a while now and it's finally coming to fruition.

"Vijender Singh's professional fight will only further cement this plan that we have to not only encourage the people within the state but also athletes across India to treat Chhattisgarh as a superpower of sport," he said.

Vijender last took the ring 19 months ago and has been training in Manchester for his much-anticipated return. The 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist is set to return to India on August 8.

Sulley, the reigning national West Africa Boxing Union Champion, has a 100 per cent knockout record in the eight bouts that he has competed in and will be looking to extend his unbeaten record.

Viacom 18 has joined hands with the event to telecast the bout live on Sports 18 Khel and VOOT.

The Jungle Rumble will also see the likes of Faizan Anwar, Sachin Nautiyal, Karthik Satish Kumar, Ashish Sharma, Gurpreet Singh and Shaikhom Rebaldo in action as the undercard fights.

Vijender was recently seen cheering for the Indian boxing contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which is currently on in Birmingham.